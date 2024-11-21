Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 99 is among the best new instant cameras out there, particularly for photographers looking for an instant with more manual controls like an exposure control dial and even the ability to shoot long exposures. This Black Friday it is currently available to buy for £159.99 with £15 off from the Instax website.

The retro-looking Mini 99 is arguably the best instant camera you can get from the Instax line-up and certainly rivals my favourite Instax, the SQ40. In the US, you can also save on the camera. It can be found for $189.95 on Amazon US, with $10 off from the $199.95 RRP.

The Instax Mini 99’s look notably caters to photographers looking for a more classical look in their instant camera of choice. It comes in one colour option: black. While its overall shape is still very much that of an Instax instant camera, a more stylized Instax logo and the top of the camera in particular, are new. While it’s around the same size as the Fujifilm Instax Mini 12, it has slightly rounded square corners instead of rounded corners.

Instax Mini 99 Key Features

Redesigned body with classic black finish

Compatible with Instax Mini instant film

Price $199.95 / £174.99

Credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

