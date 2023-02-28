Samyang Optics has announced the AF 75mm F1.8 for Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless cameras. This telephoto autofocus lens, which Samyang says is the smallest and lightest AF telephoto for X-mount yet, offers a full-frame equivalent of about 112.5mm.

The Samyang 75mm F1.8 X is expected to be released by the end of March/beginning of April for a price of £395.

February 28th, 2023, Seoul, South Korea – Samyang Optics (CEO Hwang Choong-hyun), a global optical brand,

announces the new AF 75mm F1.8 X designed for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. This new overwhelming lightweight

telephoto autofocus lens is the perfect match for the compact and lightweight Fujifilm X Series mirrorless digital

cameras. The AF 75mm F1.8 X offers a full-frame equivalent focal length of about 112.5mm.

Overwhelming Light Weight, Overwhelming Performance

The AF 75mm F1.8 X is superlight and compact, so it matches perfectly with compact APS-C sensor size mirrorless

Fujifilm cameras. Weighing only 257g (9.0oz), it is more than 2 times lighter than similar lenses in the market.

Thanks to its compact size and lightweight, it is suitable for use on a gimbal, in combination with the small and

light Fujifilm X series cameras.

This compact & lightweight prime lens offers outstanding performance with Samyang’s advanced optical

technology of over 50 years. The 2 HR (High Refractive) and 3 ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) glass elements of this

new AF 75mm F1.8 X provide a stunning contrast and resolution in all areas of the image. This lens does not adopt

even a single aspherical glass in its elements so that it can create refined and smooth bokeh.

The AF 75mm F1.8 X is advantageous for video shooting with its reliable autofocus performance and new “Preset

Aperture Control” function on the “Custom Switch – Mode 2”. Now, the Fujifilm X-mount camera users can

control the depth of field more smoothly without noise or vibration when they are shooting videos.

Weather sealing is adopted on 5 spots, preventing the damage or contamination of dust, light rain, and snow.

AF 75mm F1.8 X Key Features:

Compact Size & Light Weight

The AF 75mm F1.8 X is the smallest (69.3mm/2.7in length) and lightest (257g/26.5oz weight) autofocus telephoto

lens designed for Fuji X-mount users. Its compact size and lightweight maximize the portability and usability and

it’s a great match to compact Fujifilm mirrorless cameras.

Excellent Resolution in All Areas of the Image

The 2 HR (High Refractive) and 3 ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) glass elements of this new AF 75mm F1.8 X provide a

stunning contrast and resolution in all areas of the image. Samyang’s advanced coating technology maintains

excellent image sharpness and clear image even in poor lighting conditions.

Impressive Background with Refined and Beautiful Bokeh

The F1.8 maximum aperture of this new AF 75mm F1.8 X lens provides an extremely narrow depth of field

expression and amazing out-of-focus images. A 9-blade circular aperture design creates a beautifully blurred

background at a narrow depth of field. Its smooth bokeh and blurred background can make subjects stand out in

images with deep dimensional impact.

Fast and Accurate Auto Focus

The AF 75mm F1.8 X tracks the subject accurately and quickly, whilst the AF operates quietly and smoothly in

video recording mode. In particular, it is advantageous for video shooting as this compact and lightweight lens is

suitable for use on a gimbal, in combination with the small and light Fujifilm X series cameras.

Custom Switch Mode 1 & 2

The AF 75mm F1.8 X includes a new special feature, the “Preset Aperture Control” function on the “Custom

Switch – Mode 2”. You can control the depth of field more smoothly without noise and vibration when you record

videos in AF mode. On the “Custom Switch – Mode 1”, it operates with the “Focus Control” function in MF

shooting mode, so you can adjust the focus precisely, by rotating the focus ring. More functions will be added

through firmware updates in the future and you can check the detailed information on the official website.

Modern Design with Weather Sealing

The AF 75mm F1.8 X has adopted the Samyang AF 2nd generation design such as a rubberized micro-patterned

focus ring, hidden red ring, and matte finish, also weather sealing applied to 5 different spots.

*Camera Compatibility List

The Samyang AF 75mm F1.8 X is optimised for Fujifilm cameras featuring the X-Trans sensor, to provide stable AF

performance. You can check the ‘Camera Compatibility List’ on the samyanglens.com website.

* Please note that the list may change through firmware updates.

