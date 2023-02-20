Tamron has announced the development of the Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD for Fujifilm X-mount APS-C cameras. The lens is an ultra-wide-angle zoom with a 35mm full-frame equivalent zoom range of 16.5-30mm.

The Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD for Fujifilm X-mount cameras will be available from Tamron dealers in the UK and Ireland in the spring. The exact date and recommended retail price have not been announced yet.

Key details of the Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD for Fujifilm X-mount:

Ultra-wide angle zoom lens with F2.8 aperture

aperture RXD stepping motor drive for silent stills and video shooting

MOD of 0.15m (5.9in) at 11mm focal length

(5.9in) at 11mm focal length Waterproof construction and fluorine coating

From Tamron:

Transcontinenta UK Ltd., distributor for Tamron UK and Ireland, proudly announces the development of the Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060). A fast and compact ultra-wide-angle zoom for FUJIFILM X-mount APS-C cameras.

The TAMRON 11-20mm F2.8 ultra wide angle zoom lens has a constant aperture of F2.8. Despite its fast F2.8 aperture, the lens is very small and feels perfectly balanced on a compact APS-C mirrorless camera body. With a full-frame equivalent zoom range of 16.5-30mm, it’s ideal for everyday use. At the 11mm ultra-wide-angle end, the lens delivers stunning close-up performance, with a minimum object distance (MOD) of 0.15m and maximum magnification of 1:4. This allows macro shots to be taken at an extremely wide angle, with a range of creative effects. For example, a close-up of a flower and its natural surroundings can be captured, while a telephoto macro shot shows only the flower against a blurred background.

The photos above were taken with the existing version of the Tamron 11-20mm F2.8 Di III-A RXD (model B060) for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras. They give a good idea of the unique capabilities of this ultra-wide angle zoom.

In addition, the silent RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor AF drive is perfect for both still and video shooting. This zoom lens is protected by a moisture resistant construction and a durable Fluorine Coating for added protection when shooting outdoors. With its compact size, fast F2.8 aperture, convenient zoom range and superb image quality, the 11-20mm zoom lens is ideal for travel, landscape, street and general photography.

Product highlights

Ultra-wide angle zoom lens with fast F2.8 aperture and superior handling

Excellent optical performance

Exceptionally quiet RXD stepping motor drive, perfect for video use

MOD of 0.15m (5.9in) at 11mm focal length for creative ultra-wide angle macrophotography

Waterproof construction and fluorine coating for extra protection

Pricing and availability

The Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD (model B060) for Fujifilm X-mount cameras will be available from Tamron dealers in the UK and Ireland in the spring. The exact date and recommended retail price will be announced in due course.

Related articles:

Tamron unveils wide and fast 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD

Tamron announces 17-70mm F2.8 Fujifilm X-mount lens

What are the best value macro lenses?

Top 12 Macro Photography Tips and Techniques

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.