The newest addition to Samsung’s flip phone line, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 7 FE has landed today with an improved front screen featuring a new edge-to-edge FlexWindow display, saying goodbye to thick bezels and improving not just usability but its overall looks too. With this flagship phone, Samsung has diligently improved the previous Z Flip 6 design, so the new Z Flip 7 is now slimmer, measuring only 13.7mm when folded.

Gemini Live is now available directly on the FlexWindow. Image: Samsung

And despite the slimmer profile, it still managed to pack a bigger 4300mAh battery and display too. The Super AMOLED FlexWindow display is the largest on a Galaxy Flip device, with 4.1in, and the inner Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is equally enormous at 6.9in, while the Z Flip FE’s main display measures 6.7in. To keep both screens safe, a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection is on board. Peak brightness tops at 2600nits with the FlewWindow benefiting from a Vision Booster to improve outdoor visibility.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 is powered by the latest Android 16 and One UI 8 and optimised for AI use, so now it lets you access Gemini-Live directly from the FlexWindow. Elsewhere, the cameras seemingly remained the same at 50MP resolution for the main and 12MP for the ultra-wide lens, however, Samsung claims that the Flip 7 has the best Flip selfie camera yet, thanks to the advanced Pro Visual Engine that optimises every scene to achieve detailed and sharp results

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 with 256GB/512GB storage is available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25 for £1,049/£1,149. The smaller FE version will retail with 128GB/256GB versions for £849/£909.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fip 7 in Mint, available only from Samsung’s website. Image: Samsung

Pre-order the new Galaxy Z Flip7 now, and Samsung will double your storage to 512GB for the price of 256GB. You can also get an extra £100 off when you join New Galaxy Club exclusively at samsung.com.

