RODE has announced the new Rode Wireless ME system – a compact wireless microphone system designed to give professional audio for video, with minimal effort. The system has the same pocket-sized form factor as the original Wireless GO and Wireless GO II,. There’s built-in GainAssist, as well as a high-quality microphone built into both the transmitter and receiver. The system is compatible with cameras, smartphones, and computers.

RODE say that the “Wireless ME is the perfect wireless companion for content creation, interviewing, reporting, presenting, filmmaking and much more.”

The Rode Wireless ME system is available for order from BHPhotoVideo from $149, and available for pre-order from CVP for £159 including VAT. This makes it roughly half the price of the Wireless GO II system.

Key Features:

Ultra-compact and easy-to-use wireless microphone system

Series IV 2.4 GHz digital transmission for crystal-clear recording with over 100m range

High-quality microphones built into both the transmitter and receiver

Intelligent GainAssist technology automatically controls audio levels for perfectly clear sound in any application

Works seamlessly with cameras, computers, and iPhones or Android smartphones

In-built rechargeable lithium-ion battery – up to 7 hours battery life

Compatible with RØDE video and audio apps, including RØDE Capture, RØDE Connect and RØDE Reporter

Ability to connect an additional transmitter for capturing three microphones simultaneously

All required cables and accessories included – no additional gear needed

Designed and made in RØDE’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia

