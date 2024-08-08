Ricoh Imaging has announced the Ricoh G900 II and Ricoh G900SE II, two new heavy-duty compact cameras that are highly resistant to water, dust and shock, and chemicals. Both cameras feature a back-illuminated, 20MP CMOS image sensor.

Designed to be used at ‘demanding’ jobsites such as construction, manufacturing, disaster relief, and healthcare, these cameras are waterproof to a depth of 65.6 feet/ 20 meters for up to two hours of continuous operation, highly resistant to chemicals, dustproof, shockproof against falls of 6.8 feet/2.1 meters, cold-resistant to temperatures as low as -10°C/14°F, and crushproof against weights of up to 220 pound-force/100 kilogram-force.

The Ricoh G900 II will be available for $799.95 from late August while the Ricoh G900SE II will be available for $899.95 from September.

From Ricoh:

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, August 7, 2024 — Ricoh Imaging Americas Corporation today announced the RICOH G900 II and RICOH G900SE II, two new heavy-duty, industrial cameras designed to be highly resistant to water, dust, shock and chemicals, for use at demanding jobsites in industries including construction, manufacturing, disaster relief and healthcare.

The RICOH G900II and the RICOH G900SE II offer outstanding and dependable performance in harsh conditions. They are waterproof to a depth of 65.6 feet (20 meters) for up to two hours of continuous operation and highly resistant to chemicals. Compact and lightweight, the cameras incorporate a protective reinforced glass element to the front surface of the lens and a number of protectors at crucial parts of the body. They’re dustproof, shockproof against falls of 6.8 feet (2.1 meters), cold-resistant to temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C), and crushproof against weights of up to 220 pound-force (100 kilogram-force).

Both cameras are equipped with a back-illuminated, 20.0-megapixel CMOS image sensor that delivers sharp, clear, high-resolution images, even at a super-high sensitivity of ISO 25600.

Keeping data secure

In addition to outdoor applications at civil engineering, construction and disaster relief sites, the RICOH G900 II and RICOH G900SE II can also be used in a wide range of indoor industries. Security features including a password-protected camera lock function make them ideal for use at high-security workplaces. The successor to the RICOH G900SE, announced in 2019, the RICOH G900SE II has enhanced security features, including system data management functions in connection with intranet systems, ideal for use at infrastructure and utility facilities, road maintenance and public institutions including local governments, police, and fire stations.

The RICOH G900SE II features other premium functions including support for Bluetooth® and wireless LAN connections, and compatibility with NFC cards. It assures wireless, high-speed data transmission of captured images with a broader choice of devices and supports security-enhanced Enterprise Wi-Fi systems.

Simplified data management and workflow from anywhere

The RICOH G900 II and RICOH G900SE II feature a Camera Memo function that reduces workload and simplifies data management, enabling users to attach a text or audio file to an image and enables users to browse compatible reference images like building plans blueprints on the camera’s monitor. When used in combination with Barcode Scanning mode, barcode information can be attached to the camera memo data. The camera’s EX2 application software can be used to integrate image categorizations and file names into the camera memo data, reducing the post-shooting workload. All data can then be exported as an XML file for easy integration into databases.

When connected to a computer, both the RICOH G900 II and RICOH G900SE II can function as a web camera for real-time streaming of Full HD-resolution at 30 frames per second. When combined with its high-power, six-LED ring light unit and macro shooting capability, detailed, enlarged views of small items can be shared during virtual meetings.

The RICOH G900 II and RICOH G900SE II have a host of advanced and user-friendly features to facilitate shooting at a variety of worksites including a GPS module that attaches GPS data to captured images, a transparency guide that enables users to use a previously captured image as a template for capturing a new image with identical composition, an electronic level to check the camera’s horizontal and vertical inclination, 6.5GB of built-in memory, and 4K-resolution video recording capability.

Pricing and Availability

The RICOH G900 II will be available late August for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $799.95.

The RICOH G900SE II will be available in September for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $899.95.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.