Leica announced a new lens to complement its full-frame mirrorless SL system and L-mount lens range. The Leica Vario-Elmarit SL 28-70mm Aspherical lens promises to be the most compact and lightweight zoom to date in the SL line. For some, the best cameras for photography are synonymous with the best Leica cameras, and for good reason, the German lens and camera manufacturer has been developing precision optical instruments for more than a century.

Leica SL Vario-Elmarit 28-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens. Image credit: Leica

Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH at a glance:

Mount: Leica L

Focal length: 28-70mm

Maximum aperture: f/2.8

Lens elements/groups: 16/12

Filter thread: 67mm

Dimensions: 102mm x 72mm

Weight: 572g

Leica

This new lens is another good example of Leica’s dedication to innovative lens design. The new Leica Vario-Elmarit SL 28-70mm Aspherical lens delivers a constant f/2.8 aperture throughout the focal range, and despite its high-quality metal construction and aspherical design, it weighs only 572g. It joins two Vario-Elmarit SL lenses that cover a similar focal range, the 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH, which weighs around 900g and an even heavier 24-90mm f/2.8-4 ASPH lens at 1140g and variable aperture. Leica also shaved down the overall size of the lens to a compact 102x72mm, thanks to its size and versatile focal range it makes a perfect everyday carry-around lens that’s well suited for subjects like landscape, travel and portraiture too.

The newcomer is ideal for video too, as it’s constructed of 16 lens elements in 12 groups of which three lenses have an aspherical surface on both sides. The aspherical design tackles lens aberrations, flare and ghosting while offering better light transmission and superb image quality. Part of the L-mount lenses developed by Leica, it is not just compatible with cameras like the Iconic Leica SL-3 but with Panasonic and Sigma too, like the Sigma Fp or the Panasonic DC-S1H.

Leica SL Vario-Elmarit 28-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens. Image credit: Leica

The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH is now available worldwide from Leica’s website and authorised dealers for £1,650 / €1,950, but without a lens hood. For a premium brand, you would probably expect this to be included, but as an interesting move from Leica, the lens hood is sold separately for an additional £145. It still sits well below the hefty price tag of the Vario-Elmarit SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH at £2,460. You can also buy the lens as part of a Leica SL-3 Vario Kit for £5,590 / €6,500.

