While there may be a lot of excitement about the Nikon Z6III at the moment, there is still a lot to like about older mirrorless cameras in the Nikon mirrorless range.

A case in point is the Nikon Z7 II, which is now a chunky $700 cheaper thanks a price cut at big US retailer, Adorama (body only). And the camera is not actually that old, having appeared in 2020.

In our original review, we praised the Nikon Z7 II for being ‘one of Nikon’s finest high resolution mirrorless cameras, it is remarkably impressive and offers magnificent latitude when processing raw files.’ The viewfinder is lower resolution than rivals, but this is not so much a fly in the ointment as a small speck.

Nikon Z7 II with 24-70mm f/2.8 lens. Photo credit: Michael Topham

Nikon Z7 II key features

Nikon Z-mount

45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor

Dual EXPEED 6 image processors

ISO 64-25,600 (expandable to ISO 32-102,400)

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

10fps continuous shooting (Single AF)

4K/60p video

Dual card slots (XQD/CFexpress and SD cards)

Weather resistant

Readers in the US can now get a hefty $700 saving on the Nikon Z7 II at Adorama

Readers in the US can now get a hefty $700 saving on the Nikon Z7 II at Adorama