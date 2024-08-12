We are half way through this year’s Amateur Photographer of the Year competition – Round Six of APOY is now open for entries! The theme for this round of APOY is People so we want to see your best portraits and photos of people.

A people shot can be in the street, at home or in the studio. It can be a collaboration between subject and photographer, revealing something about both, or a candid shot capturing a moment in time. When choosing to shoot in a more formal style, remember not to over-

complicate the pose or the lighting – simplicity makes a more polished and memorable image. Character is also a vital element; viewers want to have an idea of the sitter’s personality and life experience, and this can be conveyed via clothing and expression, and even light.

Deadline: 9th September 11:59pm BST

Round Six, People, guest judge: Carolyn Mendelsohn

Your guest judge for Round Six, People, is Carolyn Mendelsohn, an artist and portrait photographer based in the UK, whose practice is rooted in telling stories and amplifying the voices of those who are not always heard. Her book, Being Inbetween, was published by Bluecoat Press and she has been exhibited widely, and featured in the Guardian, Sunday Times, the Telegraph and British Journal of Photography. www.carolynmendelsohn.com.

APOY 2024 Portraits and People Inspiration

If you’re planning to enter our People round, take these tips from four of last year’s top ten photographers

Mark Constable, Derbyshire

Nikon D780, 24-70mm, 1/20sec at f/2.8, ISO 100

Image: Mark Constable

Mark came fifth in the People round in APOY 2024. The judges said: ‘The subject’s gaze over the top of her glasses is direct and verges on challenging, while the hands very much suggest she’s more interested in getting back to the crossword than being photographed.’

Mark says: ‘This image, taken in August 2022, was my entry to an upcoming competition at my local camera club (Derby City Photographic Club), the theme of which was portraits. Being mainly a landscape photographer, I had no portraits to use; so I had the idea of using Christine, a good friend who was 87 at the time the image was taken. Having asked her, and when she said yes, I planned to do the shoot in her flat as there was a bookcase I could use as background.

‘On all occasions I had visited her she had a copy of the Times open at the crossword, so this had to be part of the image. Also, I knew she had a leather chair that would look good. On the day of the shoot, I put the chair in front of the bookcase and set up a small, portable light to lighten her face. The main light was natural, from windows in the sloping ceiling. Christine sat down with that day’s Times on her lap, open at the crossword. Over the next hour or so I took various images, glasses on, glasses off, looking at camera or not, and other ideas. As a lover of black & white I had a feeling this would end up black & white. Christine loved the image, and it got 19 out of 20 at the club contest.’

Isotta Zabetta, Italy

Nikon D7100, 24mm, 1/640sec at f/13, ISO 400

Image: Isotta Zabetta

Isotta came fourth in the People round last year. The judges said: ‘A superb study, in which the sum of the parts makes a hugely eye-catching whole. Placing the dozing man so low and making him small in the frame is a bold move.’

Isotta says: ‘In February 2020, as Italy adjusted to life in quarantine due to Covid-19, our family isolated at home. Here, my father is basking in our terrace. I was lying on my back a couple of metres to his right, looking up at him and seeing this image coming to life in my mind. I ran to get my camera.

‘It was a black & white concept with intense tones, which I increased in post to highlight the dynamic lead-in lines. It was shot at 24mm, ideal for incorporating the negative space around my subject, making him stand out and creating a sense of solitude.

‘Despite being outdoors and only using natural hard light, I tried to balance the sharp contrast between the bright noon sun and the deep shadows on the wall, while managing detail and texture. The off-centre subject placement was chosen to create a more interesting composition, adding a dreamy and contemplative feel, yet maintaining the simplicity of the minimalistic style.’

Mark Letheren, Cornwall

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, Tamron SP 35mm F/1.8, 1/60sec at f/2.5, ISO 160

Mark Letheren of Launceston Camera Club won Round 5 of APOY 2023, Portraits, with this unusual and memorable scene

Mark won last year’s People round with this compelling set-up. Three judges, including guest judge Carolyn Mendelsohn, awarded it first place. Carolyn said: ‘This portrait and composition stopped me in my tracks – there is a sense of theatre, a scene, a quiet drama, a story. It is like a film still. I found it enigmatic, intriguing and engaging – it is well crafted and well executed.’

Mark says: ‘It was during filming (as an actor) of a television series called Delicious for Sky One that I met actress Tanya Reynolds. Tanya is not only a brilliant actress but also a superb photographer in her own right. She’s also a delight to photograph. Having been over for some drinks and seen the very aesthetically pleasing Plymouth apartment that she had been put up in, I suggested a photo shoot.

‘That weekend, I went over armed with my Canon EOS 5D Mark III and a 35mm prime lens. The apartment was blessed with two high large windows behind the camera and a balcony door to the left.

‘It was a beautifully dismal day, so the room was flooded with serene soft light. After having Tanya jump around on a grand table and roll around the floor and a few other deranged poses, I asked her if she wouldn’t mind laying on the mantelpiece. She willingly obliged and draped herself beautifully across it, and there you have it. There was no dressing of the scene, and nothing was moved. During post, I decided to keep the small items and clutter that some people may find a distraction, but I felt they told more of the story. I’m very pleased I did. Tanya has since been photographed by Rankin, among others.’

Sophie Jeffrey, Northamptonshire

Sony A7, 28-70mm, 1/80sec at f/3.5, ISO 400

Image: Sophie Jeffrey

Sophie came second in the People round in 2023, with a moving portrait with a strong backstory. The judges said: ‘The surroundings might be somewhat austere, but there is a connection in the image that is empathetic, gentle and intimate.’

Sophie says: ‘This series explores the intricacies of recovery, where I delve into the complex relationship between individuals and their environments, often documenting the private insecurities of those I encounter. The resulting series is not just about recovery but also about friendship and care, and it represents a dialogue of understanding and acceptance between myself and Xanthe.

‘During two months of living with her full-time in Newcastle, I photographed Xanthe every day with limited equipment, capturing her journey through my camera lens and emotions. This experience allowed me to observe the ongoing struggles and immense loneliness Xanthe faced, despite her outward success.

‘This project captures the small acts of attention and care that often go unnoticed but are vital in understanding and supporting one another. The image that came second place was one of thousands from my time spent with Xanthe, it captures a moment of rest after a relapse. None of the photographs in series is staged – they drive from a purely documentary direction or just looking and being present.’

Guidance for entering APOY 2024, People

See some of our people-related guides and inspiration features to help you with your entries:

Image: Dominic Beaven

The camera club award

Do you belong to a camera club? You can accumulate points for your society when you enter APOY, and after all the ten rounds are complete, the club with the most points will win a superb ViewSonic X1-4K projector worth £1,500, with image quality powered by advanced 3rd generation LED technology that offers a 60,000-hour lifespan without lamp replacement. In addition, the member of the winning club who contributed the most points to their club’s overall tally will win a ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K monitor worth £1,000.

The Young APOY award

For the fourth time, we are running an APOY Young Photographer of the Year competition, to encourage our up-and-coming snappers. Entrants should be 21 or younger by the competition’s final closing date of 31 December 2024. All the categories are the same as for the main contest – simply select the Young APOY option on Photocrowd when you upload your images. Entry is free. Each category winner receives a one-year Adobe Photography Plan subscription, worth £120. The overall Young APOY winner receives a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

What you could win

APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of APOY receives a voucher for £500 to spend at Camera Centre UK*. In addition to this, the winner of each round will also receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s All Apps plan, worth £660. The runner-up of each round will receive a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner after ten rounds wins a £1,000 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK.

Young APOY prizes:

The winner of each round of Young APOY receives a one-year subscription to Adobe’s Photography plan, worth £120. The overall winner of Young APOY will receive a £500 voucher to spend at Camera Centre UK*.

Camera club prizes:

The camera club with the highest number of points after ten rounds will receive a 4K ViewSonic projector worth £1,500, while a ViewSonic monitor worth £1,000 will go to the club member who contributed the most points to the winning club’s final points tally.

