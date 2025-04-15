Polaroid introduces a new Polaroid Flip instant camera priced at $199 / £199 / €229, it will be available from mid April. We’ve reviewed it to find out how it performs, and to see if it makes it onto the list of the best instant cameras. The camera works with Polaroid’s 600 film, as well as I-Type film, giving traditional Polaroid sized instant prints.

At a glance

1/200s to 30s, plus Bulb shutter speeds available

90-110mm lens, F/8.5 – f/66.6 aperture

Four hyperfocal focus zone – closest 40cm (autofocus using ultra sonic sensor)

Mode, and Flash buttons

Modes: Self-timer, Double exposure, Exposure compensation

Works with 600 film and I-Type Film

USB charging, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity

Available in black or black/white/orange colourways

Polaroid Flip instant camera. Photo Joshua Waller

From Polaroid: London, 15th April 2025: Introducing the Polaroid Flip: The ultimate point-and-shoot instant camera for an analogue life

Tech-packed instant camera for sharper shots.

With a flippable lid for ultimate protection, the Polaroid Flip embodies 80 years of Polaroid innovation and iconic features. Flip is the best camera for everyone who wants to get great shots with ease.

Hyperfocal 4-Lens System for beautifully sharp shots: Four automatically selected sweet spots, depending on the distance to the subject (0.65m, 0.85m, 1.2m, 2.5m) that ensure sharper focus across photography styles.

Sonar Autofocus ensures your subject is always in focus: Sonar waves to determine subject distance and select the right lens, for maximum focal clarity, delivering crisp focus – even in the dark.

Polaroid’s most powerful flash for any lighting condition: Located in the Flip’s ‘lid,’ this adaptive flash adjusts power based on subject distance, illuminating up to 4.5m away.

Scene Analysis for well-exposed pictures, more often: Photographers receive an alert when the photo might be over or underexposed through the viewfinder LED, or when the subject is too close on the ‘lid’ display.

Instant photography over instant gratification.

Polaroid Flip is more than just a camera—it’s an invitation to embrace real-life moments.

Polaroid Flip colours. Image: Polaroid

In this hyper-digitized, constantly doom scrolling, high-anxiety age, the Polaroid Flip offers a way to connect with life’s best moments – the real, tangible, analog ones; with eight pictures in a pack that will connect to life far more than 800 digital ones. Polaroid delivers a true analog experience: photos you can hold forever, not pixels lost in the cloud or forgotten on a phone. The Flip invites creators to simply live a life worth capturing, then click the Flip’s iconic red shutter button.

Available from April 29

The Polaroid Flip will be available for €219 / $199,99 / £199,99 / CNY 1699, with early access for members starting April 15. It launches on polaroid.com on April 29 and in retailers from May 13. Compatible with Polaroid i-Type & 600 film, the Flip is USB-C rechargeable and comes with a neck strap. It connects to the Polaroid app via Bluetooth®, offering newly optimized manual settings through the app, allowing full remote control. Additional features include Double Exposure and a Self-Timer mode, giving creators even more creative freedom.

Read our full Polaroid Flip review

