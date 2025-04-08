Fujifilm has announced the new Instax Mini 41 – an update to the Mini 40 (one of the best small Instax cameras) – the Mini 41 updates the range with improved close-up performance, as well as parallax correction, and a new stylish design. The camera will be available from the 17th April, priced at £94.99. US pricing is not yet available because of the current world events.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 at a glance:

60mm f12.7 lens

30cm close-up focus distance

1/2 to 1/250sec shutter speed

Instax mini Instant film (62mm x 46mm picture size)

104.5mm x 122.5mm x 67.5mm, 345g (without AA batteries)

Auto exposure, built-in flash

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41. Photo Joshua Waller

From Fujifilm: LONDON, United Kingdom, April 8th, 2025: FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, Imaging Solutions Division, today announced the latest addition to its popular instax™ line of instant cameras with the introduction of the new instax mini 41™ (mini 41).

Updated with a stylish new look and with an improved functionality over its predecessor, instax mini 40™, mini 41 includes advancements in parallax correction and automatic flash control.

“The mini 41 is made for image makers who care about both form and function,” said Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM Europe. “mini 41 takes everything our consumers loved about mini 40 and levels up with enhanced performance and a modern design update – it’s easy to carry, easy to use, and matches the stylish aesthetic so many of our users bring to their photography.”

The main features of mini 41 include:

Automatic Exposure functionality

The Automatic Exposure function automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, optimising the shutter speed and flash output according to the scene. It allows users to produce high-quality photo prints on-the-spot in a variety of interior or exterior environments.

Close-up Mode with Parallax Correction

The mini 41’s close-up mode features Parallax Correction, which helps centre close-up images, including selfies, by adjusting the position of the ‘focus’ mark to the lower left of the frame.

Updated, easily portable design

Building off the classic design elements of its predecessor, the textured, tactile body of mini 41 provides secure, ergonomic grip, and the subtle metallic-like finish and orange colour accents add unique design elements to the camera body.

New instax mini 41™ Instant Camera Case

Accompanying the introduction of the mini 41 is the instax mini 41™ instant camera case (sold separately). Designed to match the camera, the case comes in grey with an orange zipper. For added ease of use, it features a back pocket to hold an instax™ photo and an adjustable shoulder strap for optimal carrying comfort and portability.

Pricing and Availability

The instax mini 41™ instant camera will be available at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £94.99 (inc, VAT). It is expected to be available for purchase from 17th April 2025.

The instax mini 41™ Instant Camera Case will be offered in grey at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £20.99 (inc. VAT). All are expected to be available for purchase from 17th April 2025, with pre-orders available from a number of retailers.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 uses AA batteries. Photo Joshua Waller

