Entering the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year contest is a great way to see how good your portrait, street, documentary and still-life skills are, as it encompasses a wide range of genres – it’s not just about nicely lit shots of pricey-looking pasta.

There is a very varied range of categories, covering everything from cakes to the politics of food. The shortlist for the 2004 Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition has just been announced, and some truly mouth-watering pictures have made it through. According to the organisers, thousands of images came in from over 65 countries in the competition’s 13th edition.

The winners will be revealed on Tuesday 4 June 2024 at an awards evening in London, with the overall winner getting a prize of £5,000. An exhibition of all finalist images will also premiere at The Mall Galleries, London, near Trafalgar Square. The free-to-enter exhibition runs from Wednesday 5th June to Sunday 9th June and forms part of a new food festival in the area.

Our Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year favourite shortlisted shots

Credit: Natnattcha-Chaturapitamorn/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: Mohammad-Fayzul-Mowla/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: John Carey/Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: Carolina Agudelo/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: Seersa Abaza/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: Lara Jane Thorpe/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: David Cotsworth/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: Sarah Louise Ramsay/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: Suzanne Becker Bronk/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

Credit: Sue O’Connell/Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

We are delighted to announce that the much-anticipated Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year 2024 Shortlist is here to delight, inform and inspire.

From growing, farming and harvesting to cooking, eating, celebrating and surviving, the images offer a unique insight into the lives of people around the world through the universal language of food. Thousands of images poured in from over 65 countries across the globe for the competition’s 13th edition. The standard of entries displays both exceptional technical prowess and incredibly powerful storytelling.

This year’s global judging panel, chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus, includes: Clare Reichenbach, CEO, the James Beard Foundation, Tom Athron, CEO, Fortnum & Mason, Asma Khan, Presenter, Chef’s Table, Cookbook Author and Founder, Darjeeling Express, Fiona Shields, Picture Editor, The Guardian and Rein Skullerud, Senior Photographer & Photo Editor, World Food Programme.

The Overall Winner will take home a prize of £5,000 GBP.

An exhibition of all the Finalist images will premiere at The Mall Galleries, London. The free-to-enter exhibition runs from Wednesday 5th June – Sunday 9 June and forms part of the first-ever Plate! St James's, a new festival which will celebrate food, drink and photography from 5th – 23rd June.

View the full shortlist here.

