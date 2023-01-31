Details of year’s Photo North Festival have been announced, taking place from 24-26th March in central Leeds. Now in its fourth year, the festival will feature talks from a wide range of high-profile speakers, including music and celebrity photographer, Chris Floyd.

Chris rose to fame during the glory days of Britpop in the 1990s, and has since become one of the most in-demand celebrity portrait photographers in the world – he’s also published a new book, Not Just Pictures, about his 30-year career.

Other speakers include portrait photographer Richard Ansett, who won first prize in the Sony Photography Award for his work with Grayson Perry, documentary shooters Tessa Bunney and Joanne Coates, and Roy Mehta, who specializes in images exploring cultural identity.

The curators are Sharon Price and documentary and street photographer Peter Dench, who’s also a regular AP contributor. ‘The Photo North Festival aims to introduce or advance understanding of the medium through our programme of exhibitions – to inspire and engage debate,’ he explains. ‘We have one perfect venue, The Faversham in Leeds, with headline events and renowned photographers confirmed and the list is growing. The creativity in planning the festival format, talks and screenings is something unique to offer people in the north of England and beyond.’

Co-curator Sharon Price added: ‘We’ve chosen thought-provoking works that provide relevant social commentary on some quite hard-hitting issues. We also have the beautiful and the poignant, that will appeal not only to enthusiasts seeking to be challenged, but also to those seeking a feast for the senses.’

There will also be book and photo zine stalls and networking opportunities. Day tickets cost £12 (£25 for the full festival), which includes entry to all talks, screenings and events. For more details, see here.