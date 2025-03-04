Peak Design has been teasing the launch of a new roller case, and it’s now available on Kickstarter. Typically for the company, the new Peak Design Roller Pro is designed to do double-duty as both a conventional carry-on suitcase and a camera bag, via optional camera cubes.

However, what will probably give even the most ardent Peak Design fans pause for thought is the price. The Roller Pro is set to cost $599.95, while the custom-fitting XL Camera Cube will be $139.95. It will, however, be available at a discounted price during the Kickstarter campaign: $425 (approx £335) for shipping in June, or $525 (approx £414) if you want to get one from the first production batch, that’s due to ship in May. You can also add an XL Camera Cube for $99 (£78).

If you’re wondering what on Earth can possibly justify the price, you’re probably not alone. But in the usual Peak Design fashion, the case has a whole array of clever and innovative features. Chief among them is a slim carbon-fibre telescopic handle that maximises the usable internal space.

You also get a 16in laptop compartment on the front, that’s cleverly designed so your computer shouldn’t accidentally fall out. There are organiser pockets in the lid, grab handles on all four sides, and multiple external attachment points for carrying such things as a jacket, umbrella, or tripod. The firm says it’s even used custom-engineered wheels.

Peak Design Roller Pro in black, in use. Image credit: Peak Design

Size-wise, the case measures 21.8 x 18 x 9” (approx 55 x 46 x 23cm) and weighs 8.8lb / 4kg, with the XL Camera Cube adding another kilogram. In terms of capacity, that equates to 34L, with an expansion zip increasing this to 39L while increasing the depth by about 1″/2.5cm. This should be fine as carry-on luggage with major airlines, but it may well be too large and heavy for budget carriers.

As for the matched XL Camera Cube, this measures approximately 17 x 13 x 6″ (43 x 33 x 15cm) internally. That means there’s space for a significant amount of kit, including large telephoto lenses. Plenty of dividers are supplied to make the most of the space.

Peak Design Roller Pro with XL Camera Cube. Image credit: Peak Design

The Peak Design Roller Pro comes in a choice of three colours: Black, Eclipse (burgundy) and Sage (green). The Kickstarter campaign runs until 17th April, and the case is scheduled to go on general sale in August 2025.

As always, with Kickstarter we must stress that you’re not technically buying a product – you’re supporting a project which may, or may not, get delivered. Historically, though, Peak Design has an unblemished record of delivery stretching back years, so it should be a pretty safe bet.

Back the Peak Design Roller Pro on Kickstarter here

We also know the Peak Design Roller Pro exists for real, as we’ve got our hands on an early sample. Look out for our full review coming soon.

From Peak Design:

Peak Design’s Roller Pro Is The Future Of Luggage Design

Peak Design Roller Pro in Sage. Image credit: Peak Design

New carry-on features and innovations that manufacturers said were impossible

San Francisco, CA (March 4, 2025) – Peak Design is making its roller luggage debut with its most anticipated product release yet: the Roller Pro Carry-On. This new travel essential combines soft-sided style, hard-sided durability, and adaptive features to support any adventure, whether it’s for business, creative pursuits or just for fun. It’s made for the modern traveler, whose needs are multifaceted but always grounded in function, form and accessibility.

Having grown tired of the multitude of cookie-cutter roller bags on the market—made predominantly with off-the-shelf parts and having little-to-no newly discernible features—Peak Design designed Roller Pro from the ground up with entirely-custom parts and assemblies. This enabled the brand to address shortcomings such as poorly-built handles, wasted space, unwieldy clamshell access, and the ‘same-old’ boring aesthetics.

Roller Pro’s defining feature is Peak Design’s SlimDrive™ – a patented, low-profile carbon fiber handle, engineered for maximal strength in a minimal volume. Standard roller handles are made from off-the-shelf telescoping aluminum tubes, which create large ridges at the bottom of traditional roller bags and create wasted space around them. Roller Pro’s handle is made from single-stage flat carbon fiber tubes, making it significantly stiffer while taking up just a third of the volume, which both maximizes packing space and provides a superior handling experience. Coupled with custom-engineered 60mm wheels—nestled within the bag’s corners to optimize interior storage—the Roller Pro glides smoothly across a range of surfaces with just a flick of the finger.

Roller Pro also boasts a unique hybrid construction – a lightweight polycarbonate shell covered with Peak Design’s signature VersaShell™ fabric – that provides hard-sided protection with soft-sided features, all in a clean, classic aesthetic. A front EDC pocket has protected storage for passports, chargers, headphones, and a laptop/tablet. Unlike traditional clamshell-style rollers, Roller Pro features an innovative ‘Drawbridge’ opening system with a compact footprint, offering travelers a unique solution for packing in confined spaces like airplane aisles, busy event spaces or cramped hotel rooms. Additionally, the bag’s expandable capacity, from 34L to 39L, accommodates those returning home with more than they left.

Busy travelers will rejoice in Roller Pro’s nifty packing features and thoughtful details. An interior organization panel holds small items or acts as dedicated dirty clothes storage, and can be stowed to create a single large volume that reveals a hidden AirTag pocket. A proprietary Cord Hook™ Internal Retention System keeps contents secure, yet instantly retracts when not in use. Outside, 360-degree grab handles enable quick snagging from a conveyor belt or overhead compartment, and Cord Hook™ Gear Loops offer external carry of jackets, umbrellas, or even a tripod.

Not forgetting its roots, Peak Design is releasing a brand new X-Large sized Camera Cube that fills the Roller Pro’s entire volume and holds a 400mm prime lens. With the X-Large Camera Cube, or any smaller size available, the bag becomes a mobile creative workstation for photographers on location or in the studio. Camera Cubes also disappear as quickly as they install, eliminating the need for photographers to own a dedicated camera roller.

True to Peak Design’s commitment to sustainability, the Roller Pro’s fabric shell is 100% recycled and Bluesign-approved, and the entire product is PFAS-free and Climate Label Certified. Backed by Peak Design’s lifetime guarantee, the Roller Pro is built to last, representing a long-term investment in high-quality travel gear. Roller Pro is international carry-on approved and clocks in at 21.8 x 14 x 9” and 8.8lbs.

“Inside almost every roller bag on the market, you’ll find a floppy fabric liner, and under that liner you’ll find two big honkin’ tubes,” said Peak Design Founder & CEO Peter Dering. “A plastic clamshell with big, fat tubes: that’s the easy way to make a roller. We chose the hard way. When we told our factory we wanted to redesign things from the ground up, they told us we were crazy. But, we pushed them and found a better way. The result is a product that is wildly more effective and delightful. Roller Pro has real innovation in it, and I suspect many of its features will become future industry standards.”

From March 4 – April 17, 2025, the Peak Design Roller Pro and newly released XL Camera Cube will be available to pre-order on Kickstarter (peakdesign.com/ks), offering customers an exclusive chance to purchase at a discounted price (MSRP $139.95 – $599.95, depending on the item) in three colorways: Black, Eclipse and Sage. Products are expected to ship to Kickstarter backers in June 2025, with a full release on peakdesign.com, Amazon and global retailers by August 2025. Dates and prices are susceptible to change prior to launch.