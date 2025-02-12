It’s good to see camera retailers still holding their own, despite intense pressure from Amazon – it makes a lot of sense to buy a mirrorless camera or lens from them, as you’ll get specialist advice.

Park Cameras, which has physical stores in London and Sussex as well as a strong online presence, is holding one of its regular ‘Trade-in Thursdays’ tomorrow. As the name suggests, it’s an opportunity to turn one of your old cameras or lenses into cash or part-exchange them against a new product.

Park Cameras’ central London store will be open until 7.30pm

You will need to visit Park Cameras’ Burgess Hill (West Sussex) or central London stores on Thursday 13th February, where the team will inspect your kit whilst you wait.* Both stores are open until 7.30pm but you are advised to allow at least 30 minutes for your kit to be checked out.

You can then part-exchange there and then, or if you simply want the cash, this will be in your bank account the very next day.

*Whilst not essential, Park Cameras recommends getting a quote prior to your visit by using its online form.

Park Cameras raw-editing competition

In a competition with a difference, Park Cameras is also inviting you to show your raw editing skills by downloading and editing a raw image they provide. The image choices cover portraiture, street and landscape, and you can use whatever software tools you want, including AI.

Two winners will be chosen for each category, with a £50 Park Cameras voucher as a prize, and the contest closes on 11.59pm on February 21st. Full details are here.

See our guide to the best photo-editing software, including raw-processing tools.

