While there are a lot of photographers out there who only shoot stills, more of us are shooting video too, particularly for vlogging. While not a specific Amazon Prime Day discount, there’s a great saving on the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II ‘hybrid’ camera

The Lumix GH5 II comes with Leica-branded 12-60mm F2.8-4.0 lens and although the camera is three years old now, it still holds on its own. In our review, we gave a big thumbs up to the Live Streaming capabilities, pro-level video features and improved AF performance compared to the original Lumix GH5.

On Amazon UK, the camera and lens is now available for £1,299, a discount of 24% – down nearly a quarter in other words.

You can send quality live streams up to Full HD 60fps to Facebook, YouTube and more without the need for extra gear, and as mentioned, that quality lens makes this a very versatile camera for stills photography too. And being Micro Four Thirds, you can choose from a very wide range of lenses.

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II with lens and battery

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II key features

20.3-million-pixel Four Thirds sensor

ISO 100-25,600 (extended)

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 60fps video recording

UK customers should click the link below.

*We earn affiliate revenue on these links, but it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

See all our Amazon Prime Day UK deals, all our Amazon Prime Day US deals, or find the latest deals here.