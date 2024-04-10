Panasonic has announced firmware updates for its Lumix S5II and S5IIX full-frame mirrorless cameras, bringing some major new features. Perhaps most importantly, the S5II gains subject detection for autofocus in version 3.0, as previously seen on its Micro Four Thirds sibling, the Lumix G9II. This feature now enables the camera to identify and track humans, animals, cars, and motorcycles. The S5II gets the same updates, in version 2.0.

The new firmware also adds pre-burst shooting, where the camera can continuously buffer frames at 30fps while the shutter button is half-pressed. These can then then be recorded to card when the shutter button is fully pressed, allowing photographers to capture unpredictable action when they normally wouldn’t have time to react.

Another new feature is the ability to record a low bit-rate proxy video file simultaneously alongside a high-quality one. The proxy file can then be used during editing to speed up your workflow, before the final video is rendered using the high-quality file.

Panasonic also says that it’s enhanced electronic image stabilisation when recording video using wideangle lenses, by the addition of perspective distortion correction.

Panasonic’s Lumix S5II and S5IIX gain this new subject detection menu. Credit: Andy Westlake

Last but not least, there’s now native integration with Adobe Frame.io. This allows both photos and video to be backed up to cloud storage, which aids sharing and collaborative projects.

Both Firmware V3.0 for the Panasonic Lumix S5II, and V2.0 for the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX, are due to be available for free download from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website on 22nd April 2024.

Subject detection autofocus for humans, animals, cars, and motorcycles

SH Pre-Burst Shooting

Proxy Video Recording

Native Camera to Cloud integration via Adobe Frame.io

Enhanced Electronic Image Stabilisation

Both the S5II and S5IIX gain this pre-burst shooting option. Credit: Andy Westlake

