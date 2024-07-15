If you can’t wait till Amazon Prime Day officially starts on the 16th July, then check out this deal we found on Amazon UK. They have the Panasonic Lumix G9 new for only £836 body only. Unfortunately it’s not available on Amazon US.

The Panasonic Lumix G9 was released in 2018, so is getting on in years, but still offers an impressive specification, even today. With a 20MP sensor, high-speed continuous shooting, 4K video recording and 5-axis in-body image stabilisation. It’s also part of the Micro Four Thirds system, so has access to a huge range of Micro Four Thirds lenses.

The Panasonic Lumix G 20mm f1.7 II lens looks very small on the Panasonic Lumix G9. Photo: Joshua Waller

As the camera has been around for a long time, you’ll also find it available on the second-hand market for around £440-514 depending on condition.

The Panasonic Lumix G9 firmware has been updated a number of times over the years, with the most recent version 2.5 released in November 2021. With firmware version 2.0, in November 2019, Panasonic added animal detection auto-focus, which includes detection of Canidae (dogs, wolves, foxes etc), Felidae (cats and other cat species), and birds. In the update they also improved video recording to enable internal 10-bit video recording, HDR video and more. Firmware version 2.4 improved auto-focus and video performance further. You can get the latest firmware version from Panasonic’s website.

Panasonic Lumix G9 at a glance:

20.3MP Micro Four Thirds MOS sensor

ISO 200-25,600 (expandable to ISO 100-25,600)

60fps continuous shooting

Five-axis Dual IS II image stabilisation

4K video recording

Animal detection AF (with firmware v2.0+)

Read our Panasonic Lumix G9 Field Test review for more on the camera.

