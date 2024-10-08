The Panasonic Lumix G100D is Panasonic’s smallest mirrorless camera, and is designed for video, vlogging, and stills photography. Offering a 20MP sensor and 4K video recording, it’s got an advanced microphone setup. Good news vloggers, we’ve found a Panasonic Lumix G100D vlogging kit for just under £500, with 25% off its usual £669 price point.

The kit includes a Lumix G Vario 12-32mm F3.5-5.6 lens and a tripod grip. The Panasonic Lumix G100D is a minor update to the Panasonic Lumix G100, with the USB port upgraded to USB-C, the viewfinder changed to an OLED model, which gives ever so slightly better battery life. There are some other changes, which we’ve detailed in our full Panasonic Lumix G100 review.

You can also find it available on Amazon US, priced at $574 (after adding the $200 coupon) with the 12-32mm kit lens, using the link below.

Panasonic Lumix G100D key features:

20.3MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO100-ISO25600 available (extended)

3inch 1.84M dot vari-angle touchscreen

2.36M-dot equiv, 0.74x magnification, OLED electronic viewfinder

4K video recording

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Amazon Prime Day deals are available to existing Amazon Prime members, but are also available to you once you sign up to join Amazon Prime, if you aren’t already a member. Amazon Prime gives you a number of benefits, including free postage, you also get free Prime video, Amazon music, and Prime reading, as well as unlimited storage with Amazon Photos! Sign up for a 30-day free trial here! *Amazon Prime is a paid for service, so charges will apply after the 30-day trial.

Find more amazing deals on our deals page.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.