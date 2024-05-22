Panasonic has announced the new Lumix S9, a full-frame L-mount camera with a compact body design and relatively low price. It’s designed as a hybrid camera for users shooting video and stills. Indeed the firm calls it “a stylish companion for content creators on the go”, and has provided a feature set that reflects this design intent.

Panasonic Lumix S9 at a glance:

£1499 body-only

£1799 with 20-60mm lens

£2249 with 28-200mm lens

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30fps shooting

6K 30fps, 4K 60fps, Full HD 120fps video

3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

In-body stabilisation: 5 stops, or 6.5 stops with OIS lens

Available in four colours: black, red, green, blue

While the camera has a flat-bodied design that’s highly reminiscent of old 35mm film rangefinders, it’s a very different beast. There’s neither a viewfinder nor a mechanical shutter, and unusually, no means of using a flash. So while photographers might, at first glance, think it looks like it’ll be a great choice for street photography, that’s really not what it’s built for.

Instead, the S9 gains new video features that are designed for users who’d like to record their travels and adventures, and then edit and share them using a smartphone. There’s a new MP4 Lite format that delivers smaller sized files that are quicker to transfer to a phone and then edit. Panasonic has also emphasised the use of LUTs for applying different colour looks, with a button on the camera’s back dedicated to the purpose.

Panasonic Lumix S9 back view. Credit: Andy Westlake

New Lumix Lab App

Panasonic has also released a new Lumix Lab app specifically for the S9. The app’s feature set tells you as much about who the S9 is really designed for as the camera does itself. It’s focused almost entirely on video, and in particular, downloading LUTs for colour grading, and then editing your videos on your phone. It’s available free to download for Android and iOS.

Price and availability

The Panasonic Lumix S9 will be available body-only for £1499.99, or in kits with either the Lumix S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 for £1799, or the Lumix S 28-200mm F4-7.1 Macro OIS for £2249. Panasonic has also announced the development of a compact Lumix S 18-40mm F4.5-6.3 that looks like it’ll be especially well-matched to the S9, but which won’t go on sale until later this year.

Panasonic Lumix S9: Full Specifications

Lumix S9 in blue with the upcoming 18-40mm lens. Credit: Panasonic/AP

Sensor 24.2MP full-frame CMOS, 35.6mm x 23.8mm Output size 6000 x 4000 Focal length mag 1x Lens mount L Mount Shutter speeds 60sec – 1/8000sec Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 (standard), ISO 50-204,800 (extended) Exposure modes PASM, Auto, Video, S&Q Metering Multi, Centre weighted, spot, highlight Exposure comp +/-5 EV on 0.3EV steps Continuous shooting Up to 30fps Screen 3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen Viewfinder None AF points 779 Video 6K 30fps, 4K 60fps, 3.3K 48fps, Full HD 120fps External mic 3.5mm stereo Memory card UHS-II SD Power DMW-BLK22 Li-ion Battery life 470 shots per charge Dimensions 126 x 73.9 x 46.7mm Weight 486g inc battery and card

From Panasonic:

Panasonic Announces New LUMIX S9 Compact Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

The Panasonic Lumix S9 will be available in four colours. Credit: Panasonic

Smallest and lightest LUMIX S Series camera*1 with stylish compact design in multiple color variations

Outstanding imaging performance with approx. 24.2MP full-frame sensor

Shoot and share to social media in 30 seconds*2 with the new LUMIX Lab app

Wiesbaden, 22nd May 2024:

Panasonic is proud to announce the LUMIX S9, the smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera in the LUMIX S Series. Available in a choice of colors – Jet Black, Crimson Red, Dark Olive, and Classical Blue – the LUMIX S9 is a stylish companion for content creators on the go.

The approx.24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, equivalent to that of the LUMIX S5II, and the latest engine capture content in rich detail with natural tones. In addition, the camera is equipped with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus), which provides excellent subject tracking, and Active I.S., which significantly reduces blurring from camera shake even when shooting handheld, allowing users to shoot confidently, whatever the situation.

The LUMIX S9 also allows creators to easily enjoy a range of popular, classic or bespoke color styles in-camera with the popular REAL TIME LUT function via a new dedicated ‘LUT’ button on the camera body.

In addition, the new LUMIX Lab app enables creators to develop their own unique LUT color files on their smartphone. This means users can effortlessly generate original and shareable stills and videos without the need of post-production editing on a computer, expanding the scope of creative possibilities. The speed of transferring data from camera to smartphone has also been improved with the new app.

The LUMIX S9 introduces a new recording format; MP4 Lite. Shooting Open Gate in 4:2:0 10 bit in 30p/25p, creators can capture high quality videos in the optimum format for smartphone, and easily resize aspect ratios to suit social media with the LUMIX Lab app. With this new streamlined editing workflow, content creators can easily shoot and share while on the go.

Panasonic aims to offer a new enjoyable shooting experience to creators with the LUMIX S9, making the journey from capturing the moment to sharing with the world seamless and intuitive.

LUMIX S9 (body only) will be available at the end of June 2024, with an RRP of £1499.99/ €1699.99

The first compact design in the LUMIX S Series, combining a small and lightweight body with high image quality

Compact and lightweight body weighing approximately 403g/0.89 lb*3

Approx. 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor and the latest engine deliver powerful imaging performance.

Improved real-time recognition AF with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto-Focus) for more precise subject tracking performance.

Industry leading image stabilization technology with 5-axis Dual I.S.2: 6.5 stops*4 / Body I.S.: 5 stops*5 and Active I.S. compensate for camera shake when shooting while walking. With perspective distortion correction and High mode in the E-Stabilization (Video) function, it is now possible to achieve even more stable footage when shooting on the move.

Equipped with MP4 Lite, a new smartphone-optimized Open Gate video mode

Free-angle rear screen for flexible shooting at all angles



New LUMIX Lab app for effortless connection

Allows high-speed transfer of photos and videos from the camera to a smartphone.

Enables users to easily create original LUT files and transfer them from a smartphone to the camera, allowing them to enjoy their own preferred color expressions.

LUTs from popular creators are also available to download and use from the app

Quick and easy editing of MP4 Lite video files optimized for social media sharing

REAL TIME LUT for a wider range of creative expression

Fully customizable LUT color files can be loaded in-camera for creative shooting

Dedicated LUT button on the camera body for direct access to LUT settings

Added opacity control and grain effect to further enhance creativity

Up to 2 LUT files can be applied at the same time

*1 Within LUMIX S series line up, as of May 22nd, 2024.

*2 The total time it takes to transfer a JPEG photo or a 5-second short video shot in MP4 (Lite) mode to an iOS-supported smartphone using the LUMIX LAB app, including cropping in case of video, and posting to social media. Study conducted under Panasonic standards. Results may vary depending on network environment.

*3 Body and shoe cover. Excluding the body cap. The combined weight of the body, shoe cover, battery, and SD memory card is approximately 486g/1.08 lb.

*4 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=200mm] when S-E70200 is used.

*5 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=60mm] when S-R2060 is used.