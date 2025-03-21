A high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera is not exactly an impulse buy, so it makes sense to choose a very versatile all-rounder that will keep up as you try different genres, or just develop your skill in your favourite ones.

We named the Canon EOS R6 Mark II as the best full frame mirrorless camera for all-round use, and it’s now fallen below the $2k price barrier with this Amazon deal.

The exciting thing about the EOS R6 Mark II is that it inherits autofocus tech from the EOS R3. This provides spookily capable subject-detect autofocus, powered by AI, which can recognise and lock onto specific subjects including humans, birds, animals, cars, trains, aircraft and more. So it’s a great choice whether you like shooting birds, bike racing, and everything in between!

The EOS R6 Mark II feels secure in your hand thanks to its tall, deep grip. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Our original review also praised the EOS R6 Mark II’s great handling, and there is now a wider choice of Canon RF lenses. ‘The Canon EOS R6 Mark II’s updates and modern features perform incredibly well to make for a very powerful camera indeed,’ said our highly experienced and tough-to-please camera reviewer, Andy Westlake.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-102,400 (standard)

Up to 40fps shooting

4K 60p video recording

3.69m-dot, 0.76x OLED EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle screen

