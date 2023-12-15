OnePlus’s latest smartphone, the OnePlus 12 will be launched globally on 23 January 2024, along with the OnePlus 12R. The OnePlus 12’s stand-out features include up to 24GB and 1TB of storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

The OnePlus 12’s triple camera system has been once again created in partnership with Hasselblad and boasts a 50MP main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 48 MP ultrawide. Like the recently released OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12’s main camera uses a Sony-developed LYT808 sensor with a dual-layer stacked design.

Already available in China from 10 December, its pre-sale prices start at 4299 Chinese Yuan (around $606 / £478) for the 128GB + 256GB and go up to 5799 Chinese Yuan (around $818 / £645) for the 24GB + 1TB storage option.

Related content:

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.