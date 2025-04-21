In only 20 years Sony has gone from being best known for its TVs and games consoles to a market leader in mirrorless cameras, which is a remarkable achievement considering how long Canon, Nikon and the rest have been around.

One of the best all-round Sony mirrorless cameras is the excellent Sony Alpha A7IV and it continues to fall in price.

The Sony Alpha A7 IV is an ideal camera for a range of genres and while it faces stiff competition on the video front, it’s also the perfect hybrid camera for a lot of content creators.

Via this Adorama deal, you can now pick up the Sonly Alpha A7 IV with the versatile Sony FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens for the great price of $2198. This is a set-up that will keep you going for some time!

In our original five-star review, we praised the Sony Alpha A7 IV for its excellent image quality, delivering more detail than 24MP or 20MP rivals, superb autofocus with extremely capable subject recognition, improved handling and more.

The A7 IV gains Sony’s updated menu design and integrated touch interface

Sony Alpha A7 IV key features

33MP full-frame sensor

ISO 50-204,800 (extended)

10 frames per second shooting

3.68m-dot viewfinder

3in fully articulated touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation

4K 30p video recording

See below for more great deals and check out our guide to the best Sony lenses too.