We’ve found the Sony Alpha A6400, one of the best Sony cameras, is now available to buy with $150 off on Amazon, this makes it under $750 body only, reduced from $899. The camera is listed as a best seller on Amazon, as well as being top rated. Use the link below to go straight to Amazon, or continue scrolling to see what other offers are available near you. The camera with a 16-50mm lens is also available at a discounted price. It is usually available to buy for $999.99, but is now available for $848 from Amazon US.

Sony A6400 at a glance:

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000

11 fps shooting

2.36m-dot electronic viewfinder

3in, 921,600-dot tilting touchscreen

4K video recording

For beginner photographers, the Sony Alpha A6400 has a lot to offer. It has a compact, well-made body with a built in electronic viewfinder and features, and controls that will satisfy many enthusiasts too. Like the Sony ZV-E10, it has access to a wide range of APS-C Sony E-mount lenses, and you can also fit full frame Sony FE lenses, though these are likely to prove quite heavy and cumbersome on the A6400’s compact body. Image quality is excellent, as is the A6400’s autofocus system. It might be one of Sony’s older models, but you wouldn’t know it, as the camera also offers 4K video recording.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer details before purchasing.

