OM Digital Solutions (OMDS) has announced the OM System Tough TG-7, an update to the Olympus TG-6, the new waterproof camera has been updated to improve a number of features, whilst maintaining compatibility with the wide range of accessories.

The TG-7 is priced at $549 / £499 and will be available from late September.

The OMDS OM-System TG-7 has a range of accessories. Image: OMDS

The tough camera is waterproof (to 15m), freezeproof, shockproof, and features a 12MP BSI CMOS sensor, a 4x optical zoom lens with a bright F2.0 aperture, as well as a super macro mode letting you shoot objects that are 1cm from the lens, with 7x magnification. Built-in focus stacking enables a greater depth-of-focus.

The camera also supports raw shooting, and Wi-Fi, low-energy Bluetooth, and GPS are built-in. The camera also has a Field Sensor System, with location information, as well as air pressure, temperature, water temperature, altitude (when under water), and shooting direction.

The TG-7 differs from the TG-6 in the following ways

USB Type-C connection

Vertical video recording support

Time-lapse movie creation in-camera

Remote control compatible (with optional wireless remote control unit)*

Construction mode

*You can also use the OI Share App on your phone, but this is now also an option.

Accessories available for general use:

CSCH-128 Silicone Jacket; MSRP: £29.99

UC-92 Battery Charger; MSRP: £54.99

For macro photography:

These accessories compensate for inadequate subject brightness that often arises in close-up shooting. The accessories easily attach to the camera, providing casual users with enhanced capabilities without the need for an external power source.

LG-1 LED Light Guide; MSRP: £29.99

FD-1 Flash Diffuser; MSRP: £49.99

For underwater photography:

PT-059 Underwater Housing; MSRP: £299.99

FCON-T01 Fisheye Converter; MSRP: £129.99

FCON-T02 Fisheye Converter; MSRP: £179.99

TCON-T01 Telephoto Teleconverter MSRP: £129.99

OMDS OM-System TG-7 with LED light guide. Image: OMDS

From OM System: London, September 13, 2023 – OM Digital Solutions Corporation is pleased to announce the release of the OM SYSTEM TG-7, the latest addition to the OM SYSTEM Tough series, available from late September, 2023.

This rugged camera is designed to deliver exceptional performance, with dustproof and shockproof capabilities, enduring falls from up to 2.1 meters and resisting forces up to 100 kilograms. The Tough TG-7’s underwater shooting modes complement its waterproof abilities up to 15 meters, and it remains functional in freezing temperatures down to -10°C.

The camera can be used with the PT-059 Underwater Housing (sold separately) for usability in depths of up to 45 meters. Its Field Sensor System automatically acquires location and environmental data, enhancing the shooting experience.

The TG-7 features a compact, lightweight, and durable design, embodying the essence of the OM SYSTEM brand.

OMDS OM-System TG-7 Sports Holder. Image: OMDS

Beyond its Tough features, the TG-7 boasts a brilliant F2.0 high-speed zoom lens, RAW recording, and a 4x optical zoom lens with an F2.0 aperture for fast shutter speeds and reduced subject blur.

The Variable Macro System allows close-up capabilities as close as 1 centimetre from the lens’s edge with a maximum image magnification of 7x, expanding macro photography boundaries.

Additional features include a Construction Mode, accessories for system expansion, built-in GPS and sensors, support for vertical video, Pro Capture Mode, Interval Shooting with Time Lapse Movie generation and USB Type-C charging.

The OM SYSTEM Tough TG-7 empowers photographers to capture extraordinary images in any environment, whether underwater, in freezing temperatures, or on rugged terrains. For more information, visit explore.omsystem.com

OMDS OM-System TG-7. Image: OMDS

