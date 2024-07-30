While some full-frame and medium format purists scoff at Micro Four Thirds cameras, don’t be swayed if you are looking for a powerful, compact, mirrorless camera alternative that won’t weigh you or your bank balance down this summer.

There is currently a great deal on the OM System OM-1 II camera, a top of the range model from the company formerly known as Olympus. In our review, the OM System OM-1 II got a full five stars, an accolade our notoriously hard-to-please reviewers only give to the finest gear. I am also a firm fan of OM System cameras.

With outstanding subject detection autofocus, the OM-1 Mark II is a reliable workhorse that is also very enjoyable to use, with excellent handling, and has a vast range of features to explore (as well as taking a wide range of high quality lenses, including compatible ones from Panasonic).

OM System OM-1 II key features

20MP Four Thirds Stacked BSI Live MOS sensor

50fps with C-AF, 120fps fixed AF with extended buffer

ISO80-102,400 (same)

1,053-point AI detect Quad Pixel AF improved, plus added human detection

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder, 0.83x magnification

1.6m-dot 3inch vari-angle touchscreen

5-axis in-body stabilisation (8.5EV with Sync IS)

LiveGrad ND feature and more

Amazon customers in the UK can now pick up the OM-1 Mark II body only for £1,835 – that is the lowest price it’s been for a year! You can’t afford to hang around though as stock is very limited.

