Nikon has announced that it is sponsoring the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award in 2023. The competition aims to celebrate the work of women photographers whose work addresses social, environmental, economic and cultural issues.

The competition is free to enter and is now open to female photographers around the world at any stage in their careers who are over 18 and have completed at least one documentary photo essay. Entries close on 19 May 2023.

The successful work should, in part, showcase positive solutions to any issues it raises in order to contribute to constructive photojournalism. Submissions will be judged by a panel of international industry experts including photojournalist Andrea Bruce, Nikon Ambassador and Co-owner of NOOR Photo Agency Donna de Cesare, and FotoDocument Director and Manager of the Marilyn Stafford Archive Nina Emett.

Find out more about the competition and how to apply here.

London, United Kingdom, 27th March 2023: Nikon is pleased to announce it is sponsoring the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage award, for the fourth year running, in 2023. The international competition, facilitated by FotoDocument, provides female photographers with a prestigious platform to celebrate their work, while also addressing the important social, environmental, economic and cultural issues different communities face. This year’s prize will be awarded in memory of Marilyn Stafford, who passed away in January 2023 at the age of 97 years old.

Recognised globally, Marilyn Stafford’s career spans over four decades from working on high profile documentary projects to photo essays on pre-civil war Lebanon. Today, Marilyn’s work continues to be the subject of major retrospective in museums around the world. Marilyn launched the award in 2017 to highlight women in photojournalism and to provide the recognition they deserved.

The prize of £2,500 will be awarded to a female photographer who is able to showcase, through her documentary, a positive solution to global issues. Nikon’s sponsorship recognises its continued commitment to foster female talent in the photography industry.

Julian Harvie, Marketing Director, Nikon Northern Europe, says: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award once again in 2023. Marilyn’s legacy, though she is no longer with us, has never been stronger. It is fitting that her unique work, pioneering principles and unequivocal empowerment of others are embodied by this award and we look forward to seeing the talent and creativity it unearths in her name.”

Nina Emett, Director, FotoDocument says: “Launching the 2023 FotoAward in the year that Marilyn Stafford has died feels particularly poignant. We made a promise to her to keep supporting women photographers worldwide and thanks to the support of Nikon UK we can honour that pledge. We are launching the Award on the date of Stafford’s public Memorial Celebration in her hometown of Shoreham-by-Sea and we wish to create even more impact this year with our reach to encourage photographers from every corner of the world to apply. We are very much looking forward to reviewing their work.”

The competition is free to enter and is now open to applications from all female photographers, at any stage in their career and of any nationality. However, entrants must be over 18 and are asked to have completed at least one documentary photo essay, which displays positive solutions to the world’s biggest issues at a local or global level. While paper applications are available, for the first time, applications can now be made online on the FotoDocument website.

Submissions will be reviewed and judged by an international panel of industry experts including photojournalist, Andrea Bruce, Nikon Ambassador and Co-owner of NOOR Photo Agency, Donna de Cesare, FotoDocument Director and Manager of the Marilyn Stafford Archive, Nina Emett, and Founder of Neo Ntsoma Productions, Neo Ntsoma. Marilyn’s daughter, Lina Clerke, will also be on the panel as Honorary judge. Entries close at 5pm on 19th May 2023 and the winner announced on 28th June 2023.

