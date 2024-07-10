Nikon has launched the Nikon Imaging Cloud, a free online service that enables Nikon users to store their images for free for 30 days, quickly install camera firmware updates and access ‘exclusive image recipes.’

The Nikon Imaging Cloud has been rolled out following the recent release of the Nikon Z6III, but is available to all Nikon users once they set up a connection between their camera and the new service.

The new Nikon Imaging Cloud service should facilitate image transfer and firmware updates

The ‘image recipes’ are essentially unique colour profiles that can be downloaded straight from the Nikon Imaging Cloud to your Nikon camera, which will help to give your images a consistent look during the editing process.

It can also be easily accessed via smartphones

Nikon Imaging Cloud – key features

Direct camera-to-cloud image transfer: Nikon Imaging Cloud keeps image files safe with automatic transfers from camera to the cloud, whenever the camera is switched on and connected to the Internet.

One-time setup: the connection between camera and Nikon Imaging Cloud only needs to be set up once. After that, whenever the camera’s on, it’s connected to the cloud.

30 days unlimited image storage: images are stored for free, for up to 30 days after they’re first transferred.

The free colour-profile image ‘recipes’ have been created by Nikon and Nikon Creators (ie, pro ambassadors and affiliated photographers). Up to nine recipes can be saved in the cloud at any one time: once transferred to the camera, they appear as new Picture Control profiles.

You can set up automatic updates to have the latest firmware installed on the camera when it’s charging. If you’d rather go for manual updates, a yellow dot will appear next to the tool icon in the main camera menu to signal new firmware is available.

See the YouTube video on setting up the Nikon Imaging Cloud service

So the new service adds to the range of storage options for Nikon users, though how many will choose to pay for image storage when there are a lot of other options available (including relatively cheap SSD storage devices) remains to be seen.

Being able to access the bespoke colour profiles and easier firmware updates should definitely appeal, however.

