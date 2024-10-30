Nikon has announced that it is making the Nikkor Z 28-135mm F4 PZ, a standard zoom lens for videographers compatible with Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The new lens will be developed to be easy to use, provide quality optical performance for video recording and support efficient recording for documentaries and location work by a solo videographer or small crew.

Nikon has not yet released any details on the Nikkor Z 28-135mm F4 PZ’s pricing or release date.

This follows Nikon acquiring US cinema camera manufacturer RED earlier this year, a move it explained will allow them to expand into the professional digital cinema camera market, promising an exciting future of product development that will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in film and video production.

