In September this year, GoPro released its latest action cameras, the GoPro Hero13 and the entry-level GoPro Hero. The GoPro Hero, which is priced at a competitive $199/£199, it is now available to get for just $179.99 in the US.

You can also buy the GoPro Hero13 for much cheaper than its usual price of $399.99/£399.99 – for as little as $339/£339 on Amazon US and Amazon UK.

GoPro Hero Key Features:

Compact design, weighing 86g: With built-in mounting fingers included, HERO has 35% less volume and 46% less mass than HERO13 Black.

Rugged + Waterproof to 16ft (5m)

Intuitive Touch Screen + One-Button Control : Use HERO’s LCD screen to frame your shots perfectly and simply swipe or press the mode button to swap modes. When you’re ready, hit the shutter button to start capturing.

: Use HERO’s LCD screen to frame your shots perfectly and simply swipe or press the mode button to swap modes. When you’re ready, hit the shutter button to start capturing. Image Quality + 2x Slo-Mo: Capture in Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second. You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your 4K videos using the Quik app.

Capture in Ultra HD 4K and HD 1080p video, 12MP photos or slow things down with 2.7K 60 frames per second. You can also grab 8MP frame grabs from your 4K videos using the Quik app. 16:9 Aspect Ratio : Delivers YouTube-optimised, horizontal video.

: Delivers YouTube-optimised, horizontal video. HyperSmooth Video Stabilization With the Quik App: The GoPro Quik app uses HyperSmooth video stabilisation to automatically smooth out the bumps in your footage.

The GoPro Quik app uses HyperSmooth video stabilisation to automatically smooth out the bumps in your footage. Long-Lasting Enduro Battery: HERO can record continuously for up to 100 minutes at its highest video setting on a single charge.**

** Runtime measured at a temperature of 77°F (25°C) with wind speeds of 0, 0.6 and 2.5m/sec.

The GoPro HERO. Photo: GoPro.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace so check retailer ratings and feedback before buying.

