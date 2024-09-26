Tamron has announced a new macro lens, designed for close-up shooting, and compatible with Sony E and Nikon Z mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. The Tamron 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD (Model F072) is the latest in a long line of 90mm macro lenses from the company, arriving 45 years after the original classic SP 90mm F/2.5 (Model 52B). But it’s the first specifically designed for mirrorless cameras.

Optically the lens employs 15 elements in 12 groups, including four special glass LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements. The firm says it’s designed to provide “unparalleled resolution performance from the center to the edges, and delivers soft, blurred bokeh and a three-dimensional effect that highlights the subject.” In addition, BBAR-G2 coating minimises flare and ghosting, in a bid to produce high levels of detail even with backlit subjects.

As a specialist macro lens, it offers 1:1 magnification and is designed to deliver true flat-field performance, with no shift in the focus plane at the corners of the image. Tamron is also promising even cross-frame illumination and minimal distortion.

Physically the lens is 79.2mm in diameter, 126.5mm in length, and weighs 630g. This means it’s shorter than similar lenses from Nikon, Sony, or Sigma. In common with many of Tamron’s other lenses, the filter thread is 67mm.

Tamron 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD (Model F072)

Operational features include a Focus Set button and a Focus Limiter switch. The barrel boasts moisture resistant construction, while a fluorine coating on the front element repels grease and water.

Perhaps the most compelling feature, though, is the price. At £599.99, it’s rather more affordable than alternative options. The Tamron 90mm F/2.8 Di III MACRO VXD (Model F072) is expected to become available at the end of October.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.