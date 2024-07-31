Tamron has announced the new full-frame Tamron 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD 10.7x optical zoom lens for Sony cameras, making this lens an option for those who want an all-in-one super zoom lens. This goes up against the Sony FE 24-240mm F3.5-6.3 OSS lens from Sony, which offers a 10x zoom, and a shorter reach at the telephoto end.

The new Tamron 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC includes Vibration Correction, Tamron’s optical image stabilisation system (OIS), and is priced at £879 / €999. The lens weighs 610g, and will be available to buy from the end of August, expanding the range of Sony E-mount lenses that are available.

Tamron 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD 10.7x Image: Tamron

From Transcontinenta UK Ltd / Tamron: Transcontinenta UK Ltd., Tamron distributor for the UK and Ireland, introduces the Tamron 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD (Model A074), a 10.7x all-in-one zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Tamron 28-300mm F/4-7.1 VC delivers exceptional imaging performance across an impressive focal range, spanning from wide-angle to telephoto. This compact lens achieves a 10.7x zoom ratio while measuring just 126mm in length and weighing a mere 610g. It incorporates the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focusing mechanism, ensuring swift and precise autofocus throughout its zoom range. Tamron’s VC (Vibration Compensation) technology guarantees sharp images, even when shooting handheld at 300mm or in low-light conditions.

With a minimum object distance of 0.19m and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.8 at the wide end, this versatile lens opens up possibilities for wide macrophotography. It also features a Focus Set Button and a connection port for the dedicated Tamron Lens Utility™ software, expanding creative options for both stills and video. Built to last, the lens boasts moisture-resistant construction and a protective fluorine coating on the front element. The 28-300mm F/4-7.1 VC empowers photographers to capture an extensive range of subjects with a single, all-in-one solution.

Main features

Versatile 10.7x zoom range: Covers 28mm wide angle to 300mm telephoto for full-frame mirrorless cameras. This extensive range allows photographers to capture everything from sweeping landscapes to distant subjects without having to change lenses.

Covers 28mm wide angle to 300mm telephoto for full-frame mirrorless cameras. This extensive range allows photographers to capture everything from sweeping landscapes to distant subjects without having to change lenses. Superior image quality: Features advanced lens elements and coatings for exceptional clarity and aberration control. Optical construction includes XLD and LD elements and BBAR-G2 coating to ensure high quality images throughout the zoom range.

Features advanced lens elements and coatings for exceptional clarity and aberration control. Optical construction includes XLD and LD elements and BBAR-G2 coating to ensure high quality images throughout the zoom range. Compact and lightweight: Despite its large zoom range, it measures only 126mm in length and weighs only 610g. This portability makes it an ideal all-in-one solution for travel photography and everyday shooting scenarios.

Despite its large zoom range, it measures only 126mm in length and weighs only 610g. This portability makes it an ideal all-in-one solution for travel photography and everyday shooting scenarios. VXD autofocus system: Incorporates Tamron’s premium linear motor for fast and precise focusing. This system ensures quiet operation and reliable performance throughout the zoom range, benefiting both still photography and video recording.

Incorporates Tamron’s premium linear motor for fast and precise focusing. This system ensures quiet operation and reliable performance throughout the zoom range, benefiting both still photography and video recording. Vibration Compensation (VC): Incorporates Tamron’s proprietary VC mechanism for steady shooting, especially in the telephoto range. This feature effectively minimizes camera shake, allowing for sharper handheld images in challenging lighting conditions.

Incorporates Tamron’s proprietary VC mechanism for steady shooting, especially in the telephoto range. This feature effectively minimizes camera shake, allowing for sharper handheld images in challenging lighting conditions. Tamron Lens Utility: Provides customization options and firmware updates via proprietary software.

Provides customization options and firmware updates via proprietary software. User-friendly design: Features 67mm filter size, focus lock button and zoom lock mechanism for enhanced operability. The consistent filter size across Tamron’s mirrorless lens lineup simplifies filter use, while the customizable Focus Set Button and Zoom Lock add convenience to the shooting experience.

Features 67mm filter size, focus lock button and zoom lock mechanism for enhanced operability. The consistent filter size across Tamron’s mirrorless lens lineup simplifies filter use, while the customizable Focus Set Button and Zoom Lock add convenience to the shooting experience. Durable construction: Features moisture-resistant construction and a protective fluorine coating on the front element.

Features moisture-resistant construction and a protective fluorine coating on the front element. Camera compatibility: Works seamlessly with various camera functions, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF.

Availability and price

The new Tamron 28-300mm F/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD (Model A074) for full-frame Sony E-mount is expected to be available from Tamron dealers in the UK and Ireland by the end of August. The recommended retail price including VAT will be £879.99/ €999.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.