Sony has revealed a new ‘entry-level’ full-frame model in its FX series of cinema cameras. Designed for solo shooters, the new Sony FX2 takes key technologies from the Sony Alpha A7C II and places them inside a video-focused body design. It also incorporates all of Sony’s latest video features and autofocus technologies.

Sony FX2 at a glance:

£2700 body-only

£3150 body with XLR-H1 handle

33MP BSI-CMOS sensor

4K 30p full-width; 4K 60p Super-35 crop; 10-bit 4:2:2

15+ stops of dynamic range in S-Log3

Dual base ISO 800 / 4000

Internal cooling fan

Tilting EVF: 3.68m-dot, 0.7x magnification

3in vari-angle touchscreen

In-body image stabilisation

129.7 x 77.7 x 1037mm, 679g

Design-wise the FX2 resembles other models in the line, including the more expensive FX3 and the affordable Sony FX30. But it has a key addition, in the shape of a built-in tilting viewfinder. Otherwise, though, you get a familiar boxy grey body with video-optimised design and controls. An integrated cooling fan promises extended recording without overheating.

Video-centric features include Slog 3 and S-Cinetone support; 12 Creative Look presets including two new Film Look options (FL2 and FL3); and 1.3x and 2.0x anamorphic desqueeze. Focusing functions include real-time subject recognition AF thanks to Sony’s AI processing unit; focus breathing compensation; AF assist; and transition/sensitivity controls for focus pulling.

In-body stabilisation includes Sony’s Active and Dynamic Active modes. You also get the Auto Framing and Framing Stabiliser modes previously seen in the ZV-E1 vlog camera, which will track a subject moving around the frame and aim to keep it in the centre of the output footage.

The Sony FZ2 is due on sale in late July. It will come either body-only for £2700, or in a kit with an XLR-H1 handle for £3150. The latter includes two XLR inputs and a 3.5mm stereo socket, allowing recording of 4-channel, 24-bit audio.

From Sony:

Sony introduces the FX2 compact camera, expanding Cinema Line’s versatility for creatives

Sony FX2 in use with optional XLR handle. Image credit: Sony

The new FX2 has the look and operability of Cinema Line cameras with the ability to shoot high resolution photos and comes equipped with an articulating eyepiece

Weybridge, May 28th, 2025 – Sony is proud to announce today the latest addition to its established Cinema Line family, the FX2 (model ILME-FX2). The FX2 will offer a seamless entry point into the broader Cinema Line range, giving greater cinematic expression to independent creators, or crews needing a versatile camera.

“The FX2 was developed in response to customer feedback, designed as an accessible full-frame filmmaking camera that incorporates unique features to enhance the filmmaking experience. Notable among these is the new tiltable viewfinder, which significantly improves usability and meets production demands. As part of the Cinema Line, the FX2 embodies core values of the cinematic look, reliability, and professional usability, aiming to capture authentic emotion in every shot and empower creators across all content production fields,” says Yann Salmon-Legagneur, Head of IP&S Marketing, Sony Europe.

FX2 Features: Full-frame Filmmaking and Stills capabilities

The FX2 comes with a full frame sensor that delivers stunning imagery and beautiful bokeh effects, like many other Cinema Line cameras. The new camera is equipped with a 33.0 effective megapixel1 back-illuminated Exmor R™ sensor, and with up to 15+ stops of wide latitude using S-Log3, it captures impressive detail in both highlights and shadows.

The camera is equipped with Dual Base ISO for S-Log 3 of 800 and 4000, enabling optimal image quality across varied lighting conditions. The FX2 ISO sensitivity for video can be expanded up to 102400, making it ideal for low-light environments. The camera also supports multiple recording formats for flexible post-production workflows and records in 4:2:2 10-bit All-Intra and supports formats like XAVC S-I DCI 4K at 24.00p, among others.

Simone Sadocco, cinematographer and CSC Student commented on these features: “The camera impressed me on multiple occasions. The dual base ISO at 800 and 4000 works flawlessly; the footage is clean and noise free at both settings, and the switch between the two is smooth and efficient”.

The FX2 benefits from an extended shooting capability, with up to 13 hours of continuous recording in 4K 60p2, thanks to its internal cooling fan and effective heat dissipation structure. The FX2 also offers variable frame rate settings, allowing up to 60 fps in 4K (for a maximum 2.5x slow-motion effect) and up to 120 fps in Full HD (for up to 5x slow motion). It supports Log shooting in Cine EI, Cine EI Quick, and Flexible ISO modes, offering versatile workflows for different production needs. To further the cinematic expression of the camera, creatives can import up to 16 user LUTs for on-camera preview for video, enabling precise colour monitoring on set.

Filmmakers can also easily and quickly create in-camera cinematic looks, with S-Cinetone™ set as the default, along with a range of Picture Profile and Creative Look presets. A desqueeze display function is available, supporting both 1.3x and 2.0x anamorphic lenses for accurate framing.

Stefan Krenn, a cinematographer for commercial and advertising, found that “the image quality and colour science gave me the look i wanted. Skin tones were clean, dynamic range handled tough lighting well, and the footage was incredibly gradable. It felt like a true cinema tool, just without the usual weight and setup demands”.

Improved usability for comfortable solo operation

The FX2 features the same compact, flat-top design as Sony’s Cinema Line FX3 and FX30 cameras, ensuring familiarity and compatibility across setups. Built-in mounting points (UNC 1/4-20 x3) support a cageless configuration and ability to mount on a tripod, offering greater flexibility for rigging. An optional top handle enhances mobility and control, especially during handheld or dynamic shooting. Its lightweight, portable build—measuring 129.7 x 77.8 x 103.7 mm and weighing around 679 grams —makes it ideal for solo operators or small crew productions.

The camera offers advanced focus features designed for precision and creativity. Its new Real-time Recognition AF delivers fast and reliable performance, with improved accuracy for human subjects, although its intelligent subject recognition extends to animals, birds, vehicles, and insects, with an Auto mode available for effortless detection. For even more control, the camera includes tools like focus breathing compensation, AF Assist, and customizable autofocus transition speed and sensitivity, giving creators the flexibility to fine-tune focus for expressive, cinematic imagery.

The camera comes with Active Mode and Dynamic active Mode, new to Cinema Line. Both modes are designed to ensure smooth and steady handheld shooting. The FX2 Auto Framing feature* automatically crops and tracks a subject to keep them in a prominent position when the camera is mounted on a tripod, producing footage that looks like it was shot by an experienced operator. The Framing Stabilizer function automatically keeps the subject in the same position within the frame, which can be useful, for example, when the camera operator is moving alongside the subject.

From a still image perspective, the camera features an additional log shooting option with a newly added ‘Log shooting’ menu. This feature allows creators to shoot high-resolution 33MP stills, optimized for colour grading in post-production3. The FX2 also offers smooth operation with a MOVIE/STILL mode lever, allowing for a quick switchover between still and movie shooting. Depending on the selected mode, the displayed menu items will automatically adjust. Additionally, mode selection is made easy with a long press of the Fn button, which recalls and changes the shooting mode.

FX2 Features: Improved but familiar hardware inherited from Sony’s cinema cameras

For enhanced immersion while the user is shooting, the camera features a new high-resolution 3.68-million-dot tiltable EVF, which comes with a viewing angle optimised for video production and comes bundled with a deep eye piece. It also includes a vari-angle 3.0-type touchscreen LCD for easy framing from any position. The controls are intuitively placed on the top panel and around the grip, with tally lamps for recording indication. A customizable “BIG6” (home) screen displays frequently used parameters such as FPS, ISO, shutter speed (angle/speed), Look presets, white balance, iris or ND filter status. In response for the growing amount of content shot in vertical 16: 9 for social media platform purposes, the FX2 also has vertical information displayed while shooting. Additionally, the handle-included model (ILME-FX2) comes with two XLR/TRS terminals and 3.5 mm stereo (mic) mini jack enabling professional 4-channel, 24-bit digital audio input.

The camera offers extensive expandability and connectivity options, including an HDMI Type-A terminal capable of outputting up to 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit video and 16-bit RAW5 for high-end recording and monitoring. For seamless data transfer and remote control, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz6) as well as wired LAN via a compatible adapter7 . Additionally, the USB Type-C port enables SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps data transfers and supports USB Power Delivery (PD), while built-in USB and network streaming support enables live broadcasting and remote production workflows8.

Social responsibility

Aligned with Sony’s ambitious ‘Road to Zero’ initiative, this product supports the company’s vision for achieving a zero environmental footprint by 2050. The manufacturing process reflects this commitment through facilities powered entirely by renewable energy sources9.

The camera system incorporates comprehensive accessibility options including a Screen Reader function10 and Display Magnification to support visually impaired users across an expanded range of menu items. Additional intuitive controls enhance usability for all shooters, featuring:

Real-time recognition autofocus that reduces manual adjustments

Streamlined touch interface operations for direct menu navigation

Tactile button design with clear differentiation

These inclusive design elements ensure professional imaging tools remain accessible to creators of all abilities while maintaining full operational capability.

The FX2 will be available from July 2025 for body only or with top handle.

For more information about Cinema Line, please go to pro.sony/cinemaline or follow us on @sonyprofilmmaking. You can also watch an overview of the FX2 on YouTube at https://youtu.be/mjutnRA8OE4.

1 For stills. Max 27.6 megapixels for movie

2 Sony internal tests. USB power supply, XAVC S-I (All-I), 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2, 25 degrees C0 (ambient, camera when recording started), Auto power off temperature: High, Cooling fan: Auto. The duration will vary depending on the shooting conditions. The maximum continuous recording time for a single movie shooting session is approximately 13 hours (a product specification limit)

3 Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve will support this model’s still RAW format (Sony ARW) this year.

4 adjustable from 0° to +90° for flexible shooting angles. Mounted Multi Interface (MI) Shoe accessories may interfere with EVF tilt. Visit Sony’s support web page for compatibility information

5 The output image will be in the APS-C size /Super 35mm equivalent angle of view.

6 The 5 GHz band may not be available in some countries or region

7 A commercially available USB-LAN adapter is required.

8 A USB PD compatible external power supply device with 9V/3A or higher output capacity and a USB Type-C cable that can handle 3A or more is required

9 Further reducing environmental impact, the product utilizes recycled packaging materials that minimize plastic content without compromising protection. These sustainable practices demonstrate our dedication to eco-conscious production while maintaining the highest quality standards.

10 Download of compatible language file may be necessary. Please refer to the Help Guide for details.