Sony has unveiled a new high-end macro lens, the Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS. Designed for photographing such things as flowers, insects and still-lives, it goes beyond most macro lenses in offering 1.4x maximum magnification, which means it can fill the frame with subjects as small as 26 x 17mm. As part of the premium G Master range, it looks sure to be one of the best Sony lenses.

At a glance:

$1500 / £1400

For Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras

26cm minimum focus

1.4x maximum magnification

Supports Sony’s new ‘6-axis’ image stabilisation

147.9mm x 81.4mm, 646g

This new lens isn’t a direct replacement for the 10-year-old Sony FE 90mm F2.8 Macro G OSS, but instead is a premium upgrade, with an array of updates and improvements. Sony is promising “outstanding image quality and operability”, with the 17-element, 13-group optical design including 2 extreme aspheric (XA) elements and 2 extra-low dispersion (ED) glass elements to maximise cross-frame sharpness and suppress colour fringing. An 11-blade aperture is employed for attractive bokeh, while Nano AR coating suppresses flare and ghosting.

Focusing is driven by four XD linear motors, with Sony claiming autofocus speeds almost twice as fast as the 90mm. It also says the lens can keep up with 120fps continuous shooting on the A1 II camera, or 4K video recording at 120fps. The minimum focus distance is 26cm.

Optical image stabilisation is included, which works together with the in-body image stabilisation in Alpha cameras. But intriguingly, Sony is now claiming ‘6-axis’ stabilisation, with the system also correcting for front/back shake (which previously required engaging continuous AF).

Like most of Sony’s recent lenses, an aperture ring is on board, with a choice between clicked and smooth operation. The lens also now has two focus hold buttons, for vertical as well as horizontal shooting.

A close-up sample image from the new lens provided by Sony, shot on the Alpha 7R V. ILCE-7RM5 · f/2.8 · 1/40s · 100mm · ISO100

As before, pulling the focus ring back towards the camera engages manual focus, complete with distance and magnification scales. But by engaging Direct Manual Focus (DMF), you can also fine-tune the focus manually when using autofocus.

Size-wise, the lens measures 81.4mm in diameter, 147.9mm in length, and weighs 646g. This makes it somewhat larger and heavier than the 90mm f/2.8. In fact it’s almost exactly the same size as the Canon RF 100mm F2.8 L Macro IS USM, which also offers 1.4x magnification. But the Sony lens is significantly lighter.

Last but not least, the lens is compatible with teleconverters, giving twice life-size magnification with the SEL14TC, and 2.8x magnification with the SEL20TC.

The Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS is expected to go on sale in November for $1500 / £1400.

Sony’s new 100mm macro lens is compatible with teleconverters for even higher magnifications. Image credit: Sony

Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS: full specifications

Price $1500 / £1400 / €1600 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 17 (2 XA, 2 ED) Groups 13 Diaphragm blades 11 Aperture f/2.8 – f/22 Minimum focus 0.26m Maximum magnification 1.4x Length 147.9mm Diameter 81.4mm Weight 646g Lens Mount Sony FE Included accessories Caps, hood

From Sony:

Sony Unveils Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS: Redefining Macro Photography to Reveal New Worlds

Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS on the Sony A1 II. Image credit: Sony

First Medium Telephoto Macro Lens in the G Master™ Series

Stunning Detail delivered by 1.4x Magnification, Advanced Stabilisation and Optimised Macro Controls

30th September 2025 – Today, Sony releases the Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS, the first medium telephoto macro lens in the G Master™ series, compatible with α™ (Alpha™) E-mount cameras, featuring 1.4x magnification, advanced stabilisation, and intuitive handling.

“We’re on a constant mission to push the boundaries of creative possibilities for visual storytellers, and the Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS is a testament to that commitment, transcending the limits of traditional macro photography,” said Jazz Sidharh, Lens and Peripheral Marketing Manager, Sony Europe B.V. “With its world-class optics, this new lens elevates not only macro, but also portrait and wedding photography. We’re thrilled to offer the Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS as part of our acclaimed G Master series, delivering the peak performance Sony creators have become accustomed to and rely on to further their craft.”

Beyond the Human Eye

The FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS achieves a maximum magnification of 1.4x, making it easy to capture flowers, small objects, and other close-up subjects in vivid detail, revealing subtle textures and features that are difficult to take by the naked eye.

Compatible with an optional teleconverteri (sold separately), the lens offers up to 2.8x magnification. This enables impressive close-up shots while keeping a comfortable working distance. It is ideal for subjects that are hard to approach or for avoiding unwanted reflections.

State-of-the-art Hardware Design

The optical design effectively positions elements including two XA (extreme aspherical) lenses and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements to achieve high-resolution performance from the center to the periphery of the image, reducing chromatic and other aberrations.

To allow precise and intuitive focus adjustments for a variety of macro photography scenes, the lens offers three focus-dedicated features: a “Full-time DMF switch” enables instant MF (manual focus) by rotating the focus ring, even in AF (autofocus) mode; the “Focus Mode switch” allows instant switching between AF and MF; the “Sliding Focus Ring” enables FULL MF mode, linked to the distance and magnification scales.

The four unique XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors that enable high-speed, high-precision and quiet lens drive, make autofocus (AF) performance up to approximately 1.9 times fasteriii than previous models.

A dedicated aperture ring offers quick, direct control over aperture settings.

Exquisite Image Quality

The 11-blade circular aperture produces beautiful, ball bokeh, while carefully controlled spherical aberration ensures an ideal balance of resolution and background blur — creating the signature creamy bokeh of the G Master line.

The unique “Nano AR Coating II” applies a uniform thin film to the entire lens surface, resulting in clear image quality that suppresses flare and ghosting even in backlit conditions.

An integrated optical image stabilisation system, designed for macro photography, accurately compensates for shift shake (up/down/left/right), angular shake, and front/back shake, ensuring steady handheld shots.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FE 100mm F2.8 Macro GM OSS will be available in November 2025 for approximately 1,600€ / £1,400.

Notes

i Compatible with the 1.4X Teleconverter SEL14TC and 2X Teleconverter SEL20TC

ii When the 2X Teleconverter “SEL20TC” is attached

iiiSony measurement conditions. Compared to the FE 90mm F2.8 MACRO G OSS SEL90M28G lens for the α E-mount digital single-lens camera.