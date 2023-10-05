Sigma has unveiled the world’s smallest and lightest f/2.8 ultra-wide zoom for APS-C mirrorless cameras, in the shape of the Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary. With a focal-length range equivalent to 15-27mm in full-frame terms, it should be ideal for subjects such as landscapes, architecture, travel, and interiors, as well as for content creators and vloggers.

At 62mm in length, 72.2mm in diameter, and just 260g, the lens is indeed strikingly compact. Sigma explains that this is down to the ‘use of an aspherical lens with large eccentricity and refractive index’ within the 13-element, 10-group optical formula. This works in combination with 3 more aspherical elements, plus 3 FLD and 1 SLD glass element, with the aim of giving high-resolution images.

Despite the lens’s ultra-wide view, it’s compatible with 67mm filters. Key features include a minimum focus distance that ranges from 11.6cm to 19.1cm for close-up shooting. Sigma says it’s even invented a new type of push-on lens hood to beep the overall size as small as possible. However, while the mount has a rubber seal for protection against dust and water, the lens isn’t specifically described as weatherproofed.

The Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is due to go on sale on 26th October 2023 for £599.99.

Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN in use on the Sigma fp. Credit: Sigma/Johannes Hulsch

Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary: Full specifications

Price: £599.99

£599.99 Filter Diameter: 67mm

67mm Lens Elements: 13 (3 FLD, 1 SLD, and 4 aspherical elements)

13 (3 FLD, 1 SLD, and 4 aspherical elements) Groups: 10

10 Diaphragm blades: 7

7 Aperture: f/2.8 – f/22

f/2.8 – f/22 Minimum focus: 11.6-19.1cm

11.6-19.1cm Length: 62mm

62mm Diameter: 72.2mm

72.2mm Weight: 260g

260g Lens Mount: Sony E, Fujifilm X, L-mount

Sony E, Fujifilm X, L-mount Included accessories: Caps, hood

From Sigma:

Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN

Sigma 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN. Credit: Sigma Small lens, big personality

The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the world’s smallest and lightest ultra-wide- angle zoom lens for APS-C cameras*, covering an effective focal range of 15-27mm (35mm equivalent).

With ultra-sharp optics, a bright F2.8 aperture and a newly developed push-on petal type lens hood, photographers can create expressive images anytime, anywhere. The lens features a unique aspherical element that reduces the overall size of the lens and enhances image quality.

An 11.6cm (1:4) minimum focusing distance produces unique compositions, with expansive backgrounds and pleasing bokeh. With a weight of only 260g*, a fast AF stepping motor and minimal focus breathing, the lens can be easily mounted onto a motorized gimbal to create impressive video content for social media use and professional projects. The lens is available for L-Mount, Sony E-Mount and FUJIFILM X Mount systems.

*As an AF F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with an APS-C sensor. As of October, 2023 by SIGMA. *L-Mount Specification.

Key features

Large-aperture, ultra-wide-angle zoom with expressive imaging capabilities

By utilizing unique optics which have been designed to correct lens aberrations, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary produces images that are sharp across the entire image.

Aspherical lens, special low-dispersion glass

The use of an aspherical lens with large eccentricity and refractive index as the first lens element has enabled a lens construction with a reduced number of elements. Used in conjunction with multiple aspherical lenses and special low-dispersion glass, the lens can produce high resolution images whilst remaining compact and lightweight.

Minimum focusing distance 11.6cm, maximum magnification ratio 1:4

Create expressive close-up images using the 11.6cm minimum focusing distance when shooting at 10mm. With a magnification ratio of 1:4, the lens captures unique portraits, still life and more.

Extremely compact and lightweight

The SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the world’s smallest and lightest ultra-wide angle zoom lens for APS-C cameras*, with a length of 62.0mm, a maximum diameter of 72.2mm, and a weight of 260g*. The lens can be carried around with ease or attached to an APS-C mirrorless camera and a gimbal to create an ultra-portable video setup.

*As an AF F2.8 zoom lens for mirrorless cameras with an APS-C sensor. As of October, 2023 by SIGMA. *The values are for L-mount.

Newly developed push-on petal type hood

A newly developed push-on petal type hood is included with the lens. Unlike the conventional bayonet type lens hoods that attach with a rotating movement, this push-on type lens hood is attached onto the lens using a spring and lever system. The implementation of this new design reduces the size and thickness of the hood so that it matches the compact size of the lens

Compact, lightweight, high-performance F2.8 constant aperture zoom lens series

When combined with the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, a total, unbroken focal range of 15-75mm (35mm equivalent) with a constant F2.8 aperture can be covered. The combined weight of both lenses is only 550g.

*The values are for L-mount.

Fast-growing line-up of lenses for APS-C mirrorless cameras

In addition to the SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary, the lineup of lenses for APS-C mirrorless cameras includes 16mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 56mm prime lenses, all with F1.4 brightness. This flexible lens selection can be used for a wide variety of photographic applications.

*Lineup is as of October 2023.

Mount with dust and splash resistant structure

The lens mount incorporates rubber sealing to protect it from dust and water drops.

Ideal for landscapes, travel, video and online content creation

With ultra-wide focal length, portable body and razor-sharp optics, the SIGMA 10-18mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the perfect portable option for landscape, travel, interior and street photography. It also boasts impressive video capability owing to its bright F2.8 aperture, which makes it well-suited to shooting in low-light environments and creating a shallow depth-of-field. The ultra-wide angle-of-view is ideal for hand-held vlogging that requires the capture of both the subject and the environment.

Designed to minimize focus breathing

The lens has been designed to suppress focus breathing. The change in angle-of-view due to focus shift is minimized, creating a natural-looking focus shift when recording video.

Supports various camera functions

The lens is compatible with the electronic image stabilization function, aberration correction function, DMF, and AF+MF in camera bodies from various manufacturers. The advantage using this ultra-wide-angle lens is that it provides a generous angle-of-view even when the electronic image stabilization function crops the image.

*Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections or auto correction functionality may vary depending on the camera model.

Stepping Motor

A fast and quiet stepping motor is used to deliver precise AF when shooting stills and video. It is fully compatible with in-camera AF tracking modes.

Feature summary

Lens construction: 13 elements in 10 groups (3 FLD, 1 SLD, and 4 aspherical elements)

Inner focus system

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Stepping motor

Compatible with Lens Aberration Correction (Function available on supported cameras only. Available corrections or auto correction functionality may vary depending on the camera model.) On cameras where lens aberration correction is controlled with ‘ON’ or ‘OFF’ in the camera menu, please set all aberration correction functions to ‘ON’(AUTO).

Support DMF and AF+MF

Compatible with AF assist (Sony E-mount only)

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings on L-Mount bodies (Function available on supported cameras only).

Mount with dust and splash resistant structure

Push-on petal type hood LH706-02

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system

7-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Mount Conversion Service available

“Made in Aizu, Japan” craftsmanship

