Samsung teases its latest Z series Galaxy Fold 7 device as the thinnest, lightest and most advanced yet. The best smartphones today are not just great for photography, but also serve as a pocketable computer. You capture, edit and share photos and videos on the go, write and schedule all through your phone, so having a large foldable screen to do all this is a real game changer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Photo: Joshua Waller / AP

The original Z Fold released six years ago, had a 15.7mm thickness folded and weighed 263g, then with every new release, Samsung shaved off from these dimensions, and the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, which was released last summer, measured only 12.2mm closed and 5.6mm unfolded and weighing 239g. A significant change, but still not the thinnest and lightest out there. Take, for instance, the OPPO Find N5 with 8.9mm/4.2mm thickness or the Vivo X Fold 3 weighing only 219g.

But this year’s new Z Fold device, which is expected to hit the shelves in July, is promising to be even thinner and lighter than the last, not to mention more advanced. A bold claim, but in the official teaser video released by Samsung today, the latest Z Fold flaunts a super slim profile, and more interestingly, no camera protrusions. Can we take this as a hint for a completely redesigned and flat phone? We will have to wait for the release of the official specs, but according to Samsung’s statement, the Z series’ journey reaches a milestone this year with the “thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet – meticulously crafted and built to last. “

