Nikon has released its third-generation mid-range full-frame mirrorless all-rounder, the Nikon Z6 III. It gains an array of updates and improvements, led by a novel ‘partially stacked’ CMOS sensor. This aims to deliver higher speed than conventional sensors, while being less expensive than the full stacked sensors found in the firm’s pro cameras.

Nikon Z6III at a glance:

$2500 / £2699 body only

$ 3100 / £3249 with 24-70mm f/4 lens

£3439 with 24-200 f/4-6.3 VR lens

£3539 with 24-120 f/4 S lens

24.5 MP partially-stacked full-frame CMOS sensor

ISO 100-64,000 (standard)

Up to 20fps shooting

6K 60fps raw video recording

8-stop in-body stabilisation

5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder

3.2in, 2.1m-dot fully articulated screen

Read our detailed first look: Nikon Z6 III first look review – a huge update!

Key new features include vastly updated autofocus compared to the Z6 II, including subject detection for humans, animals, vehicles and planes. Nikon’s 3D tracking also makes an appearance, for the first time on a Z6-series model.

The Nikon Z6 III gains a fully articulated screen. Credit: Andy Westlake

Video features are significantly improved, including internal 12-bit RAW video recording at 60fps, in either 6K or 4K resolution from the full sensor width. There’s also high-speed continuous shooting with reduced-resolution JPEG files: 60fps at 12MP resolution, or 120fps at 10MP with a 1.5x (DX) crop

New MB-N14 vertical grip

To go with the Z6 III, Nikon has introduced a new vertical shooting battery grip, the MB-N14. This provides duplicate controls for portrait-format shooting, including a shutter button and AF-area joystick. It’s set to cost £349.

New Nikon Imaging Cloud

Nikon has also taken the wraps off a new cloud-based file-storage service, called Nikon Imaging Cloud. This is designed to provide unlimited free temporary backup for camera files. Initially it’ll be for use with the Z6 III, but the firm suggests it’ll likely become available for Z9, Z8 and Zf users too.

From Nikon:

NIKON RELEASES THE POWERHOUSE Z6III

Nikon Z6 III with 35mm f/1.8 lens. Credit: Andy Westlake

London, United Kingdom, 17th June 2024: Today, Nikon expands its acclaimed lineup of midrange Z series cameras with the Z6III full-frame hybrid camera. Built on the spirit of the Z8 and Z9, the small but tough Z6III is a flexible creative powerhouse that offers exquisitely detailed stills and internal 6K/60P (RAW) video recording.

The all-new Z6III introduces a new level of performance to mid-range full-frame cameras and is an exciting upgrade for photographers and videographers who want to hone their skills or go big on creativity, while keeping their setup ultra-compact. At the heart of the camera is the world’s first partially stacked full-frame CMOS sensor—designed to let the Z6III perform big and stay small, it delivers in every way with incredible image quality and eye-widening dynamic range and colour fidelity.

The partially stacked sensor at the heart of the Z6III is backed by the same EXPEED 7 processor that drives the Z8 and Z9—and this powerful duo fuel the camera’s blazing AF calculations and EVF refresh rates, as well as its impressive light sensitivity. Stills shooters get a consistently smooth view through the viewfinder and can unleash up to 120 fps without worrying about rolling shutter distortion. Video shooters can deliver pristine 6K and 5.4K footage straight from the camera or create detail-rich 4K UHD video oversampled from 6K in-camera. In addition, both stills and video shooters benefit from Nikon’s intelligent subject detection, with tenacious tracking on the eyes in people or animal modes, and they can keep on shooting into the night thanks to the sensor’s broad ISO range and AF sensitivity down to –10 EV.

The Z6III also boasts the brightest electronic viewfinder in its class—and this is the first mirrorless camera ever to have an EVF with a wide DCI-P3 colour gamut.1 With next-level views like this, details won’t be hidden in the shadows and users can confidently create in-camera, secure in the knowledge that final files will display colours as intended.

Nikon Imaging Cloud2, a free cloud service that offers direct-to-camera firmware updates as well as camera-to-cloud image storage, and exclusive image recipes will be available soon.

Summary of key features: Z6III

Partially stacked 24.5 MP full-frame sensor: blazing sensor-scan rates power full-pixel readout for clean, detailed images with superb dynamic range and colour fidelity. The native ISO range goes from 100 to 64000 (expandable to 50-204800).

6K RAW video in-camera: Internal 6K/60P (RAW) and 5.4K/60P (YUV) recording. You can create 4K UHD/60p video oversampled from 6K in-camera and shoot footage at 240p (10x slow motion).

Pro-quality sound: The camera’s external mic input can be used as a line-level input for pro-quality sound.

Bright EVF with ultra-wide colour gamut: with refresh rates of 60 fps, the 4000-nit, 5670k-dot EVF displays consistently smooth, high-definition views. A wide (DCI-P3) colour gamut displays lifelike colours with no colour banding.

Up to 120 fps with AF/AE and Pre-Release Capture: 120 fps (10MP DX-format JPEGs), or 60 fps (24MP full-frame JPEGs). The Z6III nails the decisive moment, even if it happens before the shutter is released.

Flagship AF features: blisteringly fast AF calculations power consistently reliable tracking that won’t let go. Subject detection and AF work down to –10 EV for video and stills.3

Powerful Vibration Reduction and focus-point stabilisation: 8.0 stops4 of 5-axis image stabilisation built right into the camera’s body, and E-VR for video. Focus Point VR stabilises the area around the active focus point.5

High-resolution vari-angle monitor: fully articulating 2100k-dot touchscreen for a clear, highly detailed view of the scene from any angle.

Small, lightweight, tough: Weighs just 750 g (approx.), with premium weather sealing and cold resistance all the way down to –10 C/14 F.

Two card slots: one slot supports CFexpress Type B cards or XQD cards, and one slot supports UHS-II SD cards.

Optional vertical battery grip: Nikon’s new Power Battery Pack MB-N14 can be used as a grip for vertical shooting, or to counterbalance telephoto lenses, as well as for extended all-day shooting.

