There’s a new photography competition on the block! Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards have been launched by The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd to celebrate and recognise amateur motorsport photographers in the UK. The competition is now open for entries until 30th November 2024.

There are three categories: On Track Action, Portraits – Team and People and Pit Lane & Paddock Imagery. Winners will be announced in January 2025.

From The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd: The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd launches a brand new motorsport photography competition for amateur photographers across the UK. The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd is proud and excited to announce the launch of the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA). This groundbreaking initiative aims to recognise and reward the exceptional work of amateur motorsport photographers across the UK.

The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards (AMPA) was founded by Greg Childs, the founder and director of The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, who recognised the often-overlooked talent of countless amateur motorsport photographers who dedicate their time and passion to capturing stunning motorsport images from the spectator’s perspective at race circuits up and down the UK.

Greg, the founder and director of The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd said – “I firmly believe that amateur motorsport photographers play a vital and crucial role in the motorsport world and community. Their unique perspectives and creative vision often result in extraordinary images that deserve to be celebrated. AMPA provides a platform to showcase that incredible talent and inspire a new generation of motorsport photographers.” To further support this, all shortlisted entries will be published in the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards Photo Book 2024.

The competition is open to all amateur motorsport photographers within the UK (UK residents), offering a chance to win incredible prizes and have their work recognised by both photography and motorsport industry professionals. The winner will also receive the envious title of Amateur Motorsport Photographer of the Year 2024.

With the support of incredibly generous sponsors, AMPA is committed to promoting and elevating the enormous talent of amateur motorsport photographers across the UK. We are deeply grateful to our sponsors for their belief in our vision. Their support has enabled us to get this brand new competition off the ground and we couldn’t have achieved it without their support.

The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd is dedicated to inspiring and empowering photographers of all levels. Through workshops, tours, and events, they provide opportunities for photographers to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals.

Key information:

The Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards is open for submissions from Monday 4th November 2024 at 10am and closes on Saturday 30th November 2024 at 23:59.

The competition is FREE (max 5 images) to anyone who pre-registered before 04/11/24. After that a cost incurs (see below).

A single image entry costs £5.00

3 entries cost £12.00

5 entries cost £15.00

Shortlisted entries will be announced in December 2024.

Announcements of winners will be made in January 2025.

Prizes:

There will be one overall winner who will be awarded Amateur Motorsport Photographer of the Year 2024.

The overall winner will win:

£250.00 voucher to spend at The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd.

Vanguard VEO 2S CM-264 Monopod

Peak Design Slide Strap.

Peak Design 35L Travel Duffel.

Framed A3 print of winning image.

£100 voucher to spend at Bob Books.

FREE copy of the AMPA 2024 photo book.

Silverstone driving experience.

2 x BTCC tickets for the 2025 season at Silverstone circuit.

Castle Combe event tickets (x4) for the 2025 season (event of winners choice).

There will then be a runner up and a highly commended. There will also be a category winner for each category plus a shortlist from each category. The winner, runner up and highly commended awards could be awarded from any category. Full prize information can be found here.

All of the winning images will be shared across both The Photographic Adventure Company’s social media and The Pit Stop Magazine’s social media platforms and may additionally feature in other press and media outlets.

Shortlisted entries will also be published in the Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards Photo Book 2024.

