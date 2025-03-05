Sponsored. If you are looking for a high-quality drone for stills photography and video but want to keep the cost down the Gleesfun G11PRO is a great choice.

The brand is quickly building a big following for combining cutting-edge features with affordability and the Gleesfun G11PRO is an excellent example of this.

As well as being compact, stylish and easy to use, the Gleesfun G11PRO drone combines cutting-edge features with affordability – making it deal for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Key features include a Sony branded camera that captures 4K/30fps video and 6K photos with exceptional clarity, along with a 3-axis brushless gimbal for rock-steady footage, while dual batteries give you a total flight time of around 70 minutes.

Let’s look at some of these impressive features in more detail.

6K photos and 4K/30fps video

The G11PRO has a 1/3.2-inch CMOS sensor to ensure a very wide dynamic range. Both details and colour are accurately captured, so you can be sure of clear and attractive footage, in various lighting conditions.

To ensure stable video and stills recording, Gleesfun has developed an advanced 3-Axis Brushless Gimbal. This is a state-of-the-art three-axis brushless gimbal system, which ensures precise control of pitch, roll, and yaw.

In plain English, this means that the gimbal keeps the drone balanced and stable, even in challenging wind conditions or when the drone is moving quickly.

Powered by a high-performance control chip, the gimbal synchronises with the flight and imaging systems, ensuring smooth, professional-grade aerial footage.

Cruise control

If you are put off from trying out drone photography as it sounds too difficult, the G11PRO’s innovative Cruise Control technology has made life a lot easier. With a single take-off button and intuitive joystick control, the drone’s flight control system and gimbal automatically stabilise for high-definition, lossless image quality. Additionally, multi-directional modes support 3D aerial photography.

Easy image and video transfer

The G11PRO features Gleesfun’s proprietary GQ2.0 digital image transmission system to get content from the drone as quickly and easily as possible.

Equipped with a high-performance transmission chip and dual-antenna design, it guarantees smooth and stable video transmission over distances of up to 10,000 feet.The remote control is ergonomically designed and intuitive, delivering a seamless and enjoyable flying experience.

Powerful batteries for a long, worry-free flight

None of this would matter much if the battery life was frustratingly short. Fortunately, the GL2.0 Smart Battery Management System combines two batteries for a total of about 70 minutes. Each battery can be charged in about 2.5 hours and the battery management system provides over 300 charge cycles with 80% performance retention, ensuring long-term reliability.

To learn more about Gleesfun’s innovative aerial photography solutions, see here.







