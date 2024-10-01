If you are a looking for a quick, convenient portable printer to make fun-size prints (including square format) from the best images captured by your phone or camera, Canon has just added to its SELPHY range with the QX20 model.

Printers – sometimes it feels like they have a mind of their own, and when they go wrong, as they sometimes (!) do, you can feel like attacking them with a branch, like Basil Fawlty did to his car.

Fortunately, there are also neat and stylish portable printers, which can often be a welcome relief from the hulking, temperamental monolith sitting on your desk – though obviously you don’t have the larger print options that you get with desktop models.

SELPHY QX20 is here

Canon Europe has just announced the latest addition to its portable printer range with the launch of the SELPHY QX20. It’s an upgrade of the previous QX10, and as well as looking cool, it supports 2:3 size for card printing, as well as square (1:1) prints. The new printer supports Canon XC-20L and XC-60L photo paper.

Loading the paper is easy

Square format prints can look particularly pleasing, as can be seen by the success of black and white minimalist pioneer, Michael Kenna.

Without the need for ink cartridges, the SELPHY QX20 uses dye sublimation technology which transfers dye to paper via three passes of cyan, yellow and magenta. An overcoat is then added to the prints so they’ll last up to 100 years, Canon claims.

Power is provided via a battery, which can be charged via USB, and there is also built-in WiFi. The new SELPHY QX20 fits easily into a bag or won’t take up too much space on your shelf at home (the dimensions are 102.2 x 145.8 x 32.9 mm).

Prints of arts

That will be enough for many customers, but Canon has also ladled on the ‘fun’ extras to widen the new printer’s appeal. You can make your own stickers with two paper size choices, or print via the SELPHY Photo Layout app to add artistic touches such as stamps, filters, borders and text. The latest update app includes collages, frames and customisable borders.

Get arty with your new SELPHY – smaller prints are great for scrapbooking

The SELPHY QX20 is available now to pre-order for £124.99, in grey, white, and terracotta red.