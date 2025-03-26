To go with the new Canon EOS R50 V video camera, Canon has also introduced a new Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ kit zoom. This is designed for use on APS-C cameras, with a 22-48mm equivalent range. But it could also be used on full-frame models in crop mode.

At a glance:

£379.99

For APS-C format Canon EOS R cameras

Internal powerzoom design

58mm filter thread

62mm length x 69.6mm diameter, 181g

Canon RF-S mount

This lens is compact and lightweight, at 62mm in length and 181g, while featuring an internal powerzoom design. The zoom can be operated in multiple ways: via a ring on the lens, the zoom rocker on the EOS R50 V body, a Bluetooth remote control, or the Camera Connect smartphone app.

The zoom ring on the lens works as a proportional, sprung lever – twist it slightly and the lens zooms in a slow, controlled fashion, while twisting it further allows rapid changes in composition. Release it and the controller returns to centre.

The lens also has a focus/control ring, but no switch to control its function. Instead, this is set from the camera’s menu.

This lightweight kit lens employs a plastic mount. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Optical stabilisation is built-in, promising 5 stops of shake suppression. Used on a camera with on-body stabilisation, this increases to 7.5 stops in the centre and 5.5 stops at the edge. The minimum focus distance is just 15cm, and the lens takes 58mm filters. The EW-63C lens hood is available as an optional extra.

The Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ is due at the end of June for £379.99.

Canon RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ: full specifications