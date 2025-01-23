Canon has launched a relatively small and lightweight large-aperture wideangle zoom, the Canon RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM. With a relatively affordable price and compact retracting design, it’s designed to complement the firm’s RF 28-70mm F2.8 IS STM standard zoom. It’s aimed at users of full-frame mirrorless models such as the EOS R8 who’d like a bright wideangle zoom, but don’t want to spend considerably more on a premium L-series optic.

At a glance:

£1249.99

67mm filter thread

20cm minimum focus

91mm length, 445g weight

Canon RF mount only

In design terms, the lens is almost identical to the 28-70mm. It’s about 1mm shorter and 45g lighter, meaning that videographers using gimbals should be able to swap between the two without having to make huge adjustments in balance.

Autofocus employs an STM motor that promises smooth and near-silent operation. In-camera focus breathing correction is supported for video recording with compatible bodies.

Optical stabilisation is built in, promising 5.5 stops of shake reduction on its own, and 8 stops on cameras that include in-body stabilisation. A switch on the side of the barrel turns stabilisation on and off.

Another switch selects between auto and manual focus, with an additional Control position that allows the manual focus ring to be used for changing certain other camera settings.

The new 16-28mm f/2.8 is a close match to the existing 28-70mm f/2.8 in terms of size and design. Credit: Canon

The barrel boasts a moisture and dust resistant design, including seals around the control rings and mount.

The Canon RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM is due on sale at the start of February for £1249.99. Unfortunately, Canon’s matched EW-73E lens hood doesn’t come in the box, but is an optional accessory. This is pretty outrageous given the price.

Canon RF 16-28mm F2.8 IS STM full specifications:

Price £1249.99 Filter Diameter 67mm Lens Elements 16 (2 aspherical, 4 UD glass) Groups 13 Diaphragm blades 9 Aperture f/2.8 Minimum focus 25cm – 20cm (16-28mm) Length 91mm Diameter 76.5mm Weight 445g Lens Mount Canon RF Included accessories Front and rear caps Optional accessories EW-73E hood

