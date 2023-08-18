Benro has announced a new lightweight, travel-friendly tripod, called the Benro Cyanbird. Where the firm’s other travel models use reverse-folding legs for a compact folded length, the Cyanbird adopts the currently fashionable approach of using flattened leg sections and a trigonal centre column, which allows it to pack tightly to a cylinder just 6cm in diameter, with a 46cm length. Its five-section legs employ clip locks and hybrid construction, with a carbon fibre top section and aluminium elsewhere.

Benro Cyanbird set for low-angle shooting. Credit Jim Cossey / Benro Canon EOS 5D Mark IV · f/4 · 1/800s · 100mm · ISO400

Benro Cyanbird key specifications:

£235 (kit with compact ball head and case)

155cm maximum height

17cm minimum height

46cm folded length

1.05kg weight

4kg rated load

The legs can be set independently to three different angles, including almost flat, while the centre column can be split for low-angle shooting. A compact ball head is supplied in the kit, with an independently panning camera platform that uses an Arca Swiss type clamp. An array of 1/4in thread sockets allows additional accessories to be mounted. The tripod also comes with an unusual and clever roll-up case for transport.

The tripod packs down to a 6cm diameter cylinder and comes with a roll-up carrying case. Credit Jim Cossey / Benro

Benro has also placed more than half an eye on style, with smart blue anodised castings complemented by satin silver leg locks. The Benro Cyanbird tripod kit is due on sale from 1st September for £235.

From Benro:

Benro Cyanbird in use, showing 1/4in attachment points. Credit Jim Cossey / Benro Canon EOS 5D Mark IV · f/8 · 1/500s · 58mm · ISO400

There is a weight hook at the bottom of the centre column, while the upper section of the centre column contains three ¼” accessory mounts. The centre column can also be split so that the tripod can be used at a minimum height of just 17cm.

The kit includes the Arca-compatible N00P ball head with a single-action lock knob for fast and easy operation, while the quick-release platform can be panned independently of the main ball lock for precise camera positioning.

Key Features:

Please visit https://uk.benroeu.com/ for stockist information and details of the full Benro support range.