There aren’t many budget digital cameras left anymore, and some are outright terrible, but sometimes something unique comes along, like the Instax Pal, and now the Camp Snap.

Designed to be used by kids on camp, this 8MP digital camera doesn’t have a screen, meaning kids can stay in the moment, rather than being distracted by a screen and reviewing photos. This is something that adults could also benefit from.

The Camp Snap camera is a great looking camera. Photo JW/AP

The Camp Snap Camera has a total of one button, and one switch. You use the shutter release button to switch the camera on, take photos, and then hold it down to switch the camera off. The switch on the back is used to set the flash to On, Off, and Auto. And that’s it.

A small screen on the back counts how many photos you’ve taken, and to compose your shots, you use the optical viewfinder. I’m not aware of any other camera that’s as simple and uncomplicated to use as this. There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to complicate matters, and you don’t have to connect it to a phone to compose your shots. Just look through the viewfinder, and snap!

Camp Snap Camera Key Features

8MP CMOS Sensor

Fixed focus f/3.2 lens

Optical viewfinder

No screen / screen-free

USB type-C

Rechargeable battery (600mAh, non-removable)

LED flash

4GB MicroSD card included

Available in several colours

$65 / £68

The controls are simple and easy to use, with just a shutter release button, and flash switch. The shutter release button is also the on/off switch. Photo JW/AP

It looks a little like a vintage Kodak instamatic, or the newer Kodak half-frame film cameras, but rather than spending money on film processing, you can simply plug in a USB cable and get your photos off the camera.

This digital camera may look like a retro camera, and whilst you can buy a vintage digital camera, in comparison with this you get all the mod-cons, such as modern USB connections, with USB type-C on the bottom (and a USB type-C cable in the box).

Underneath the Camp Snap camera you’ll find a covered USB-C socket and a MicroSD card slot, covered with a plastic cover. Photo JW/AP

Also on the bottom is the MicroSD card slot, with a pre-installed 4GB MicroSD card, which is kept in place under a small plastic cover. To change this, you’ll need a small screwdriver, this makes it more child friendly, as it’ll be difficult to accidentally lose the memory card, and all you photos. 4GB should be enough for over 1000 photos.

The photos produced also offer a simpler, more vintage look, and if you want to switch to black and white, you can apply a firmware to the camera from Camp Snap’s website. It would be nice if you could use the switch on the back to switch between colour and black and white, for example, if you didn’t want to use the flash feature.

On the back is the counter with RED numbers, and the flash switch with on/off and auto settings. Photo JW/AP

The flash on the camera is a small LED light, that’s best avoided, as colours are often somewhat off when using this.

Unlike some other budget cameras, this 8MP digital camera, is actually an 8MP digital camera! There’s a fixed focus lens, and EXIF information reports the lens as having an f/3.2 aperture. The lens is roughly around 35-40mm equivalent.

These types of cameras used to be called “toy cameras” or “Lo-Fi cameras” but now there’s a fresh resurgence in vintage styled film cameras, so why not have a vintage styled digital camera?

Camp Snap Camera Image quality

In good light, outdoors, the camera will give images that have a certain charm. They are low in dynamic range, with a vintage 80s/90s film look to them, as colours can often look somewhat off. As light levels drop, noise can appear and give a nostalgic look, especially if you end up with a finger in the frame.

Camp Snap camera, outdoors on a mostly grey day. Photo Joshua Waller Spca1628 · f/3.2 · 1/50s · 7.4545454545455mm · ISO200

In low-light, and indoors images are not great, with noise, under-exposed shots, and generally poor results. If you’re prepared to convert your images to black and white (or install the black and white filter) then images can look better.

Low dynamic range can add to the vintage look, along with stray fingers in the shot! Photo Joshua Waller Spca1628 · f/3.2 · 1/99s · 7.4545454545455mm · ISO200

The slowest shutter speed the camera will use is 1/33s, and the highest ISO speed is ISO800. It’s all automatic, with no control over shooting what-so-ever, except for the use of flash. If you do use flash, then colours can end up with a blue tint, so it’s best avoided.

Even in low-light, the slowest shutter speed used is 1/33s. Photo Joshua Waller Spca1628 · f/3.2 · 1/33s · 7.4545454545455mm · ISO800

This camera isn’t really designed for ultimate image quality, and any smartphone will easily give significantly better results. However, it’s the general ease of use, vintage styling, lack of screen, and nostalgic looking images that give this camera real appeal. A retro styled camera with a simple viewfinder is incredibly easy to hold and use.

Value for money

This is certainly a strong point of this camera available, directly from Campsnapphoto.com, for around $65 / £68 (inc taxes and shipping to UK), this is roughly half the price of most compact digital cameras, and similar in price to some film cameras.

The low price helps make up for the lack of screen and more advanced features, and makes this a camera you can take anywhere without worrying too much about it being dropped, damaged, or stolen.

Camp Snap Camera Verdict

Is this camera for everyone? Of course not, but for those that want something simple, fun, and affordable, this can be a great camera to use. If you’re bored of the complexity and worry when taking photos, and want to simply press a big shutter button, then this camera could be for you.

There’s something nice about looking through a viewfinder, not worrying about the technical details, not worrying about how much your camera cost, and simply pressing the shutter button, not knowing what the results will be. And once you’ve bought this camera, it’s much cheaper than the alternatives such as shooting film!

Camp Snap Camera in brown. Photo Joshua Waller

If you can live with the shutter delay when shooting, then you’ll be able to enjoy using this camera, but this does make it difficult to capture fleeting moments. Image quality can be hit and miss as well, but at roughly $65 / £68, some of theses things can be forgiven.

Nb. for future product development, it would be nice to see a reduced shutter release delay, as well as an option of using the switch on the back to switch between black and white and colour shooting. A macro switch would also be a neat addition to future models, as well as the ability to sync the date/time of the camera.

Numbers for nerds: HK8M-H278-V5.0 (mainboard), HK8M-K201.2 (sensor), EXIF make/model: Icatch Spca1628.