7artisans has announced a new ultrawide 14mm T2.9 Cine lens, offering a dramatic perspective ideal for capturing landscapes and various wide-angle compositions. With T2.9 aperture the lens is fast and bright, making it easy to create shallow depth-of-field shots and work under challenging lighting conditions. The 7artisans 14mm T2.9 cine lens is available for Nikon-Z, Sony-E, Lumix-L, and Canon-RF mounts.

The 7artisans 14mm T2.9 cine lens is priced at $ 459 / £ 373. Available at Pergear.com, get 15% off between 12th-30th December using the code: 7ar14T2.9OFF15%

7artisans 14mm T2.9 – Key Features: Aperture: T2.9 – T16

Weight: 660g

Angle of view: 114 degree

Lens elements: 13 elements in 9 groups

10 diaphragm blades

It features a stepless focus gear design with 270 degree ultra-long focusing stroke for refined and smooth focus pulls and accurate exposure control. The metal build ensures durability, and the exceptional optical quality promises minimised distortion, chromatic aberrations and other optical imperfections to achieve sharp high-contrast outcomes.

Image: 7artisans

