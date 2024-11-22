The Polaroid Go Generation 2 is among the best new instant cameras and stands out due to its absolutely tiny size, ease of use, and high success rate. This Black Friday, this bundle, which includes two film packs (16 shots), a photo album and a wrist strap, is currently available to buy for £84.99 – having gone down from its usual £129.99 price on Amazon UK.

In the US, it is also available to get with a discount. Previously $99.99, the Polaroid Go Generation 2 can now be bought for $75.82 from Amazon US.

In our Polaroid Go Generation 2 review, we gave it four stars. An update on the Polaroid Go Generation 1, the camera comes with a larger aperture lens, as well as a more ‘precise’ light sensor for clearer and brighter images (which works wonders!). It also has updated firmware.

All in all, the Polaroid Go Generation 2 is a very good choice for those who like small, square prints and are looking for a cute-looking and easy to use instant camera they can carry everywhere. While it had some issues in low light, the Polaroid Go Generation 2 does have a decent hit rate and I had a lot of fun with it, finding it a nice introduction to Polaroid.

Polaroid Go Generation 2 Key Features

Aperture: F9 and F42

Available in blue, white, red and black colour options

Compatible with Polaroid Go film

Price from $79.99 / £79.99

Polaroid.com

See all the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here!

Photos taken with Polaroid Go Generation 2. Photo: Isabella Ruffatti.

*Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices.

Further reading:

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.