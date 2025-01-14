Sigma has announced the release date and pricing for the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary prime lenses for Canon RF Mount.
The new lenses are for APS-C format, so there is still no sign of Canon relaxing its iron grip to allow third parties to make RF lenses for full-frame. (note: these 16mm and 23mm lenses are already available for L, Sony E and Fujifilm X-mounts).
SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary key features
Sigma is pitching this prime lens as being ‘ideal for street photography, weddings, events, wide-angle portraits and landscapes, and thanks to its fast AF it’s also extremely well suited to video, including vlogging.’
- 16 elements in 13 groups
- 9 aperture blades
- Minimum focusing distance: 25cm / 9.8 inches
- Filter size: 67mm
- 72.2mm x 90.3mm
- 415g
- £389, onsale January 23rd.
This seems an attractive price for a fast but relatively light prime lens for APS-C Canon EOS R-system cameras.
SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary
The 23mm has an equivalent focal length of 35mm, making it a versatile wide-standard prime that is suited to street photography, landscapes, wider-angle portraits, weddings and travel. Again, it is relatively light for such a fast prime.
- 13 elements in 10 groups
- 9 aperture blades
- Minimum focusing distance: 25cm / 9.8 inches
- Filter size: 52mm
- 69.0mm x 76.9mm
- 345g
- £479, onsale January 23rd.
These two lenses join Sigma’s previously announced 30mm and 56mm lenses for Canon RF mount. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.