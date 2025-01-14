Sigma has announced the release date and pricing for the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary prime lenses for Canon RF Mount.

The new lenses are for APS-C format, so there is still no sign of Canon relaxing its iron grip to allow third parties to make RF lenses for full-frame. (note: these 16mm and 23mm lenses are already available for L, Sony E and Fujifilm X-mounts).

SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary key features

Sigma is pitching this prime lens as being ‘ideal for street photography, weddings, events, wide-angle portraits and landscapes, and thanks to its fast AF it’s also extremely well suited to video, including vlogging.’

16 elements in 13 groups

9 aperture blades

Minimum focusing distance: 25cm / 9.8 inches

Filter size: 67mm

72.2mm x 90.3mm

415g

£389, onsale January 23rd.

This seems an attractive price for a fast but relatively light prime lens for APS-C Canon EOS R-system cameras.

Sample shot by Jack Fusco. Canon EOS R7 · f/1.4 · 1/0s · 16mm · ISO400

SIGMA 23mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary

The 23mm has an equivalent focal length of 35mm, making it a versatile wide-standard prime that is suited to street photography, landscapes, wider-angle portraits, weddings and travel. Again, it is relatively light for such a fast prime.

13 elements in 10 groups

9 aperture blades

Minimum focusing distance: 25cm / 9.8 inches

Filter size: 52mm

69.0mm x 76.9mm

345g

£479, onsale January 23rd.

Sample shot by Jim Koepnick Canon EOS R7 · f/1.4 · 1/2000s · 23mm · ISO100

These two lenses join Sigma’s previously announced 30mm and 56mm lenses for Canon RF mount. Don’t forget to check out our guide to the best Canon RF mount lenses.