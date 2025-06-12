Nikon has announced the release of firmware version 3.00 for its full-frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z8, which will be available for download ‘soon.’

Firmware version 3.00 sees the evolution of the Z8’s pixel-shift shooting function, which has been available for the camera since February. This enables you to merge a sequence of slightly ‘shifted’ raw files using the company’s Nikon NX software to create a 180Mp final image.

Nikon Z8. Credit: Andy Westlake

The main firmware changes are as follows:

Pixel shift with focus shift or AE bracketing. Pixel-shift photography can now be combined with focus-shift shooting or AE bracketing without the need for external accessories.

The ability to automatically create new folders for each pixel shift sequence

A self-timer mode, which lets users switch from standard settings to pixel-shift shooting even if using the self-timer.

White balance can be locked at the first shot when [Auto] or [Natural light auto] is selected.

Away from pixel shift tweaks, Nikon has added more focus area patterns for custom wide-area AF settings help you stay focused on subjects moving quickly in any direction. There is also more precise control over subject detection.



The latest firmware version 3.00 also adds support for Flexible Colour Picture Control. Your edits to contrast, saturation and hue can be imported into the Nikon Z8 as a Custom Picture Control and applied as needed.

The new firmware includes a new in-camera focus limiter, which allows Nikon Z8 users to restrict the focus range to specific distances, among other functions. There are also additional improvements in operability and functionality. See here for more details.

The free download of firmware version 3.00 will be available soon, but Nikon has not specified exactly when. In the meantime, Nikon Z8 owners should check out our guide to the best Nikon Z mount lenses.