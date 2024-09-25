Emily Endean Photography has launched a new photography trip to Madeira for women photographers, supported by Fujifilm. A chance for women to travel and meet other like-minded women in a supportive environment, sample incredible culture and spend time in breathtaking nature taking photos!

Madeira 2nd – 9th June 2025

Discover the gems of Madeira. Pack your hiking boots and swimwear (in true Emily Endean Photography style!) for an un-forgettable journey around this beautiful island. 8-day photographic workshop tour unlike any other.

Emily says, ‘I will support you with my photography knowledge and offer guidance to get the best out of your photographs while we tour the island on this unique ad-venture! I want you to learn new skills, find your creativity and have a great time! All ages, all backgrounds and all photographic skill levels are wel-come in what will be a fun and supportive environment. So no matter if you join us on your own or bring a friend, come along and feel empowered as we create memories and photographs together!’

Itinerary at a glance

Throughout the trip you will have the opportunity to sample the best of what Madiera has to offer – culture, landscapes, nature, hiking, night skies and more. A photographer’s paradise! Trips will be taken to Funchal city, Pico Areeiro and a hike on the Levada Ribeiro Frio trail – plus much more.

A full breakdown of the trip, including inclusions and exclusion can be found here.

Book your spot on Emily’s trip and quote “AP Magazine” in the “How did you hear about us” section of the booking form, and you will receive a free 12-month digital subscription to the magazine.

