Leica has announced a new version of the storied Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 lens as part of its Leica Classic Line.

The original was launched in 1959, and it was the first lens released under the name ‘Summilux’ – derived from the Latin summa lux, meaning ‘maximum light.’

This new version combines the vintage Leica aesthetic with the latest technology. It produces sharper and higher-contrast images than the previous iteration, Leica claims, as well as having an extended close focussing distance of 0.7m. An attractively soft bokeh is produced via 12 diaphragm blades.

The Leica Summilux M 50 f/1.4 also features solid brass construction and is fitted with a round vintage lens hood. The length of the lens is 45 mm (71 mm with hood) and it weighs approximately 417g.

The Leica Summilux M 50 f/1.4 is the fifth member of the Leica Classic Line, joining the Summaron-M 28 f/5.6, the Thambar-M 90 f/2.2, the Noctilux-M 50 f/1.2 ASPH. and the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4.

Image credit: Leica

It is available now for £3,310/$3,895.